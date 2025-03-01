Avalanche & Rangers Make Big Trade: Vesey, Lindgren Gone

Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday morning, “Hearing Avalanche and Rangers working on something that will involve Ryan Lindgren and Jim Vesey. Believe Jusso Parssinen is part of return.” He added in a follow-up tweet, “Calvin de Haan is also going to Rangers. Some draft picks part of this deal, too.”

As per Peter Baugh, the Avalanche received Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey. The Rangers receive Juuso Pärssinen, Calvin de Haan, and draft compensation. He then adds, “The draft picks: The Rangers will get the better of Carolina or New York’s second-round pick (owned by Colorado) this year, plus a fourth that’s the best of Colorado or Vancouver. So a second and fourth.”

Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports that the Rangers will retain half of that contract as part of the swap.

Lindgren is a physical, shutdown defenseman who has struggled this season on the Rangers’ blue line. While he was a regular on their team since the 2019-20 season, both the organization and the player appeared ready to part ways. The Avalanche have a better blue-line corps, so the hope is that Lindgren is sheltered a bit.

Meanwhile, Vesey provides depth scoring and versatility in the lineup, but he’s wildly inconsistent. He’s had ups and downs throughout his NHL career.

It’s unclear what this means for the Rangers and the overall trade deadline plans. Are they sellers? Is this the first move of a few ahead of March 7? Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli writes, “Ultimately, Rangers felt they couldn’t let their own UFAs walk for nothing the way this season has gone.”

Parssinen, a skilled two-way forward, has shown promise and could bolster New York’s depth. That said, he’s unlikely to be a huge difference-maker if the Rangers are looking to keep pushing for a playoff spot. They sit four points outside the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

While neither team has officially finalized a deal, this trade rumor sounds more like a when than an if. It appears everyone is waiting on the final details, which are becoming clearer quickly.

