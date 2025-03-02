Blackhawks Sending Seth Jones to Panthers in Trade

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Seth Jones and a pick to the Florida Panthers for goaltender Spencer Knight and a first-rounder.

Frank Seravalli tweeted on Saturday night: “Breaking: Sources say #FlaPanthers are jn the process of acquiring D Seth Jones from #Blackhawks. Trade call has not been completed but Jones will agree to waive no-trade clause, #TimeToHunt was one of his preferred destinations.”

Seth Jones for Spencer Knight and a first https://t.co/ho83koe2y0 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 2, 2025

Elliotte Friedman also posted, “There is word tonight talks are intensifying on a trade that could send Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers. Lots of moving parts, complicated. But it is being discussed.” Friedman added, it is Jones for Spencer Knight and a first-round pick.

Jones was reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause for a move to the Panthers, but there was some work to be done to finalize the deal. It’s not yet clear if salary is being retained on his hefty eight-year, $9.5 million annual contract.

The Panthers, fresh off their Stanley Cup victory, were looking to bolster the blue line ahead of the March 7, 2025, trade deadline. With star players like Aleksander Barkov, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Matthew Tkachuk already on big contracts, fitting Jones under the cap will require creative financial maneuvering. But, with Tkachuk out with an injury, there might have been cap room for Florida to use.

Full Seth Jones Trade Details

Per Servalli:

To the Panthers: Defenseman Seth Jones, a 2026 4th Round Pick

To the Blackhawks: 2026 1st Round Pick and goaltender Spencer Knight #Blackhawks retain $2.5 million on Jones for the next 5 seasons. He adds that the pick slides to 2027 if Florida doesn’t have 2026.

