Predators Hold Out 75-Point Forward Ahead of Deadline Trade
The Nashville Predators have held out Gustav Nyquist for Saturday’s game as part of their efforts to protect him ahead of a trade.
As per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, “Hearing Gustav Nyquist will not play this afternoon for Nashville on Long Island. Health protection for trade.”
The Predators, who are expected to be sellers and have publicly said that anyone who wants out can be trade, should be busy this week. Nyquist is a pending UFA making $3.185 million this season. He’s 35 years old, has plenty of playoff experience and nine goals an 21 points in 57 games this season. It’s a significant downturn from last season where he potted a 23-goal campaign with Preds and scored 75 points.
It’s not clear who is talking to the Predators about a trade, but Friedman added, “Minnesota is one of the most aggressive pursuers, but there were others competing. We will see how things unfold.” He played three games for the Wild during the 2022-23 season. He had five points.
Michael Russo of The Athletic writes, “…would make sense for Wild to want to bring back Gus Nyquist. Played great in his short stint with Minnesota, they wanted to keep him but couldn’t afford, can produce, could help penalty kill.”
Will Nyquist Be One of the First Deadline Trades to Drop In the Final Days?
There are six days until the trade deadline, and the market hasn’t really been set on the cost of rental forwards beyond the big trades that happened a few weeks ago. There should be plenty of interest in Nyquist if the price is reasonable, which is probably is given his drop in scoring and cap hit. If the Predators are willing to retain salary in a trade (they have one spot remaining), they could potentially get a higher draft pick if the demand is there.
Expect the Wild, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning and others to show interest.
