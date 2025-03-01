Maple Leafs Sign Borya Valis to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced they have signed forward Borya Valis to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning at the start of the 2025-26 season.

The 20-year-old forward has had a solid season in the WHL this year, recording 29 goals and 73 points in 57 games with the Prince George Cougars. At 6-foot-2, he brings size and Valis has a solid offensive game, particularly in his ability to drive to the net and create scoring opportunities.

“He’s our best two-way player, he’s really bought into that. He wants to play pro and he’s going to play pro and I just can’t say enough. He’s a leader on the team. His turnaround from the player he was when we got him to now, it’s just a drastic change.” said Cougars’ general manager Mark Lamb.

His new contract carries an NHL salary of $775,000, a signing bonus of $97,500, and a games-played bonus of $102,500, with an AAV of $975,000. If he plays in the minors, his salary will be $85,000.

While it remains to be seen where he will fit within the Leafs’ system and when they will want to take a closer look at him, his high ceiling makes him an intriguing prospect for the future.

