Edmonton Oilers
Predators Trade Gustav Nyquist to Minnesota Wild
The Nashville Predators have traded forward Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild for a second-round pick in 2026.
The Nashville Predators have confirmed that they have traded forward Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild. In return, the Preds get Minnesota’s own second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Predators are retaining 50 percent of Nyquist’s salary.
🔄TRADE:— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 1, 2025
We've acquired Minnesota’s own second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Wild in exchange for forward Gustav Nyquist. In connection with this trade, we've agreed to retain 50 percent of Nyquist’s salary.
Full details » https://t.co/SgULUf7gnM pic.twitter.com/kMeWudEYIY
Our Earlier Report on Saturday:
As per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, “Hearing Gustav Nyquist will not play this afternoon for Nashville on Long Island. Health protection for trade.”
This will mark Nyquist’s return to the Wild. The Wild acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 28, 2023, for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (goaltender Melvin Strahl).
The Predators, who are expected to be sellers and have publicly said that anyone who wants out can be trade, should be busy this week. Nyquist is a pending UFA making $3.185 million this season. He’s 35 years old, has plenty of playoff experience and nine goals an 21 points in 57 games this season. It’s a significant downturn from last season where he potted a 23-goal campaign with Preds and scored 75 points.
It’s not clear who else was talking to the Predators about a deal but Minnesota was one of the most aggressive pursuers. He played three games for the Wild during the 2022-23 season. He had five points. Clearly, they liked what he brought in a short stint and believes he can help their playoff push.
Michael Russo of The Athletic writes, “…would make sense for Wild to want to bring back Gus Nyquist. Played great in his short stint with Minnesota, they wanted to keep him but couldn’t afford, can produce, could help penalty kill.”
Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Laughton Teases Trade, Oilers, and Leafs
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 minutes ago
Predators Trade Gustav Nyquist to Minnesota Wild
The Nashville Predators have traded forward Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild for a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Why Are Evander Kane Trade Rumors Suddenly Popping Up?
Evander Kane trades rumors are popping up with the change of his contract, but...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 hours ago
Avalanche & Rangers Make Big Trade: Vesey, Lindgren Gone
It appears the New York Rangers are trading Jimmy Vesey and Ryan Lindgren to...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Maple Leafs Sign Borya Valis to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed undrafted prospect Borya Valis to a 3-Year Entry-Level...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Insider: Top Prospect “To Be Gone” in Maple Leafs Trade
Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten are the subject of Toronto Maple Leafs trade talk...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Wild, Preds, Canucks, Flyers
NHL Trade talk weekend rumors: Boeser turns down big offer, Predators hold out Nyquist...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Predators Hold Out 75-Point Forward Ahead of Deadline Trade
The Nashville Predators have held out Gustav Nyquist for Saturday's game as part of...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 15 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Laughton Teases Trade, Oilers, and Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 28: Canadiens lose Dach, Laughton teases trade, Oilers need...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Capitals Prioritizing Chemistry Over Additions at Trade Deadline
The Washington Capitals may look around at the trade deadline, but don't expect them...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens’ Kirby Dach Out for the Season Following Knee Surgery
Kirby Dach of the Montreal Canadiens is out for the season after having knee...