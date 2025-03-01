Predators Trade Gustav Nyquist to Minnesota Wild

The Nashville Predators have confirmed that they have traded forward Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild. In return, the Preds get Minnesota’s own second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Predators are retaining 50 percent of Nyquist’s salary.

We've acquired Minnesota’s own second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Wild in exchange for forward Gustav Nyquist. In connection with this trade, we've agreed to retain 50 percent of Nyquist’s salary.



Our Earlier Report on Saturday:

As per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, “Hearing Gustav Nyquist will not play this afternoon for Nashville on Long Island. Health protection for trade.”

This will mark Nyquist’s return to the Wild. The Wild acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 28, 2023, for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (goaltender Melvin Strahl).

The Predators, who are expected to be sellers and have publicly said that anyone who wants out can be trade, should be busy this week. Nyquist is a pending UFA making $3.185 million this season. He’s 35 years old, has plenty of playoff experience and nine goals an 21 points in 57 games this season. It’s a significant downturn from last season where he potted a 23-goal campaign with Preds and scored 75 points.

It’s not clear who else was talking to the Predators about a deal but Minnesota was one of the most aggressive pursuers. He played three games for the Wild during the 2022-23 season. He had five points. Clearly, they liked what he brought in a short stint and believes he can help their playoff push.

Michael Russo of The Athletic writes, “…would make sense for Wild to want to bring back Gus Nyquist. Played great in his short stint with Minnesota, they wanted to keep him but couldn’t afford, can produce, could help penalty kill.”

