Former Oiler Available: Should Bowman Bring Back Ryan McLeod?

The Edmonton Oilers might be looking for a depth forward and trying to manage their salary cap with the uncertainty surrounding Evander Kane‘s health. As such, as long as the Oilers acquire useful players, trades that send money out but bring less money back might be considered a win. That’s what makes the reports that Ryan McLeod is available out of the Buffalo Sabres organization so intriguing.

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, the Sabres are likely sellers again. Rumors have surfaced about them making McLeod available. Given his skill set as a penalty killer and speedy depth center, should the team consider a reunion?

There’s been a lot of talk about how this Oilers team lacks some of the chemistry it had last season. Bringing back one of the players who helped during their run to the Stanley Cup Final might be a way to help correct a mistake.

That is, assuming the Oilers believe it was a mistake.

What McLeod Would Bring Back to the Oilers

First, McLeod is known for his speed. The Oilers lost a lot of it this summer when they traded McLeod, let Dylan Holloway go in an offer sheet, and saw Warren Foegele sign with the Los Angeles Kings.

Second, McLeod has real penalty-killing abilities. Edmonton’s kill has been struggling of late.

Finally, this team may need a less expensive but reliable third-line center if management is handcuffed by the salary cap and Kane’s LTIR situation. For example, if the Oilers moved Adam Henrique to Buffalo in exchange for McLeod, they would be saving $900k. If the Oilers could get the Sabres to retain 50%, even better.

Would It Be Wise To Try McLeod Again? He Wasn’t Always Consistent

Ironically, Edmonton once had McLeod in their lineup before moving him for Matt Savoie. He struggled to score or bring a physical presence and often faced heavy criticism from the media and fanbase. However, he’s having a better year in Buffalo with 14 goals and 31 points in 54 games.

Ryan McLeod Oilers trade talks

Now, with Edmonton potentially seeking forward depth, McLeod’s availability raises an interesting question: Should the Oilers try to bring him back? His ability to kill penalties and provide speed in the bottom six could be valuable in a deep playoff run. However, given how things ended in Edmonton, would management consider a reunion?

If McLeod is truly available, the Oilers may need to weigh the decision carefully. If it’s the first of a series of moves that allows the Oilers to fill holes in their lineup, it might be worth exploring.

