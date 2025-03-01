NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Wild, Preds, Canucks, Flyers

In our NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors report, Brock Boeser has reportedly turned down a big offer from the Vancouver Canucks. Does that mean a trade is coming? Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators are holding Gustav Nyquist out of the lineup ahead of a possible deal. Who is interested? Finally, is Scott Laughton having fun with everyone who thinks he’s being traded or is he telling everyone that he’s being traded with his recent social media photo?

Boeser Turns Down Contract Offer from Canucks

Elliotte Friedman noted on his 32 Thoughts podcast that the Vancouver Canucks have made what they believe is a fair five-year offer to Brock Boeser and they aren’t budging from it. In Friday’s edition of Trade Targets (Daily Faceoff), NHL Insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Canucks offer is a five-year contract with an annual average value of $8 million ($40 million total). Boeser is looking for longer term and has turned it down.

It’s understandable that Boeser would say no, given that at least one team will give him seven years as a free agent for close to the same AAV.

Boeser scored 40 goals last season. He’s not on pace to do so again, but he’s a 25-30 goal scorer almost every season.

Best thing for Brock Boeser and Canucks might be a deadline trade.

Predators Hold Gustav Nyquist Out of Lineup for Possible Trade

Eliotte Friedman was the first to break the news that forward Gustav Nyquist was being held out of the Nashville Predators lineup on Saturday. The belief is that trade is looming, with Friedman thinking the Minnesota Wild might be potential suitors.

Pierre LeBrun followed up Friedman’s tweet by posting, “Nashville and Minnesota are talking about a potential Gustav Nyquist trade, per sources, which is why he’s being held out today.” He adds, “But the trade is still not done. Could be a complication. Let’s see where it goes.”

Laughton Teases Trade from Flyers

Scott Laughton posted a photo of the Flyers “Last Supper” before the trade deadline and a game on the road with his teammates. He was either trolling everyone ahead of March 7 or hinting that a deal was coming.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic posted on Thursday, “The versatile 30-year-old is drawing interest. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that the price to acquire Laughton is a first-round pick, or the prospect equivalent of one.”

The Flyers aren’t actively shopping Laughton, a key depth piece and alternate captain, but they’re listening to offers given their rebuild. Coach John Tortorella said Wednesday that the locker room is now stronger after moving players who didn’t fit. Unless Philly gets an offer they have a hard time turning down, Laughton may just be having fun with the fans and media.

Next: Predators Hold Out 75-Point Forward Ahead of Deadline Trade