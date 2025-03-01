NHL News
Insider: Top Prospect “To Be Gone” in Maple Leafs Trade
Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten are the subject of Toronto Maple Leafs trade talk and Nick Kypreos thinks one of them is as good as gone.
“I expect Minten or Cowan to be gone – pretty much – this time next week.,” said Nick Kypreos. He put the over/under for the number of trades the Toronto Maple Leafs do at two. He also noted that if the Leafs are going to play the game at the deadline, they’re going to need to give up something of real value to add players who won’t be inexpensive additions.
The Maple Leafs are evaluating their top prospects and assets — including roster players and draft capital — and deciding how much they’re willing to part with to upgrade their roster. Among the names generating discussion are top prospects Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan, along with defenseman Conor Timmins.
Who Should the Maple Leafs Keep: Minten or Cowan?
There is debate within Leafs circles about the value of each player. When it comes to Fraser Minten’s value, some view him as a future middle-six center with size. Others believe he’s overrated due to the Toronto market hype. If other teams value him highly, some argue the Leafs should capitalize and use him to acquire immediate scoring help.
Meanwhile, Cowan’s offensive production has dipped this season. He is just shy of last season’s pace, which is a bit troubling given that he should have upped his numbers with another season of development in the OHL.
Were the Maple Leafs Already Working on a Trade?
During the interview, Nick Kypreos floated the idea of Toronto moving Timmins for Luke Schenn, though it’s unclear whether the Leafs still have interest in the veteran defenseman after reportedly bowing out of discussions for Brayden Schenn.
If the Leafs pursue Brayden Schenn with salary retention, the expected cost could be a first-round pick, a third-rounder, and Max Domi. If Colton Parayko is in play as well, Toronto may need to include Minten or Cowan in a larger package.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Wild, Preds, Canucks, Flyers
