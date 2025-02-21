Boston Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Team Canada, Oilers, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 20: McDavid was the 4 Nations overtime hero, plus NHL trade deadline decisions for the Oilers and Maple Leafs.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 20), Connor McDavid was the overtime hero for Team Canada, while Jordan Binnington made all-world saves in overtime to secure a 3-2 win over Team USA. There was a lot of political chatter heading into the final, but this was two teams playing solid hockey, void of any real distractions.
Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk was a force for Team USA, and it’s no wonder rumors are circulating that the Florida Panthers already want to find a way to trade for him and unite him with his brother Matthew. With the NHL back in business for regular season action, the NHL Trade Deadline comes into focus, and the Oilers need to make decisions. The Toronto Maple Leafs do, too, but is Nick Robertson’s trade value almost nothing?
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
McDavid the OT Hero At 4 Nations Face-Off
Connor McDavid had been waiting a long time for his opportunity to make a dent in an international best-on-best tournament and he did that in a big way on Thursday night. In the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, McDavid scored the overtime winner to secure the 3-2 win and the trophy for Team Canada.
Jordan Binnington also played great for Team Canada, making key stops in overtime and giving McDavid a chance to score from a great pass by Mitch Marner. Binnington silenced a lot of doubters and naysayers in this game.
Read More About Team Canada vs. Team USA Here
Brady Tkachuk to Join Matthew in Florida?
Andy Strickland said in his recent podcast that he believes it’s inevitable that Brady Tkachuk will eventually leave the Ottawa Senators and team up with his brother Matthew in Florida. Is this something that could really happen, and are the Panthers already thinking about how to pull off this trade?
What Is Nick Robertson’s Trade Value?
As per James Mirtle of The Athletic, the Toronto Maple Leafs are not “going to get a whole lot” for Nick Robertson in trade at the deadline this season. Why has Robertson’s trade value plummeted and what is he worth to another team? Will a contender grab him or is he someone a non-contender might take a chance on for 20 games?
Could the Oilers Make a Couple of Unexpected Moves?
The Calgary Flames waived former Oilers’ defenseman Tyson Barrie on Thursday. Is there any scenario where Edmonton might consider bringing Barrie back in? At the same time, the Oilers only have a couple of weeks to make their trade deadline decisions. What does that mean for players like Matt Savoie and Jeff Skinner?
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 20 Posts
- Connor McDavid Delivers in OT, Canada Wins 4 Nations Face-Off
- Is 4 Nations Face-Off Final Now Too Much About Politics?
- Oilers Running Out of Time to Make Big Trade Deadline Decision
- Report: Panthers Already Eyeing a Way to Trade for Brady Tkachuk
- Nick Robertson’s Trade Value: What the Maple Leafs Can Expect
- Oilers Can, But Shouldn’t Bring Back Waived Flames’ D-Man
- Sabres’ Close Call: Failed Pettersson Trade Rumor Saved a GM
- Team USA Players React to Getting Call from President Trump
- NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Hellebuyck, Matthews, Tkachuk, Binnington
- 4 Nations Face-Off Final: McDavid Embraces Another High-Stakes Moment
- Brady Tkachuk on the Ice for Team USA, Likely to Play vs. Canada
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Blackhawks, Avs & Canucks
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 12 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Team Canada, Oilers, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 20: McDavid was the 4 Nations overtime hero, plus NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 36 minutes ago
Connor McDavid Delivers in OT, Canada Wins 4 Nations Face-Off
Connor McDavid was the hero in overtime as Team Canada wins the 4 Nations...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 7 hours ago
Is 4 Nations Face-Off Final Now Too Much About Politics?
With the booing of the national anthems and the President rallying the players based...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Oilers Running Out of Time to Make Big Trade Deadline Decision
The Edmonton Oilers need to make a serious trade deadline decision in the next...
-
Florida Panthers/ 10 hours ago
Report: Panthers Already Eyeing a Way to Trade for Brady Tkachuk
Andy Strickland is reporting the Florida Panthers are already trying to work out a...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Nick Robertson’s Trade Value: What the Maple Leafs Can Expect
The Toronto Maple Leafs shouldn't hold their breath if they're hoping to get a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 12 hours ago
Oilers Can, But Shouldn’t Bring Back Waived Flames’ D-Man
Tyson Barrie is on waivers by the Calgary Flames and there will be immediate...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 12 hours ago
Sabres’ Close Call: Failed Pettersson Trade Rumor Saved a GM
There were rumors Elias Pettersson was a trade target for the Buffalo Sabres. That...
-
NHL News/ 13 hours ago
Team USA Players React to Getting Call from President Trump
President Donald Trump called Team USA on Thursday morning to wish them good luck...
-
Calgary Flames/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Hellebuyck, Matthews, Tkachuk, Binnington
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 20) Hellebuyck vs. Binnington in goal, Gaudreau motivates...