NHL Trade Talk Recap: Team Canada, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 20), Connor McDavid was the overtime hero for Team Canada, while Jordan Binnington made all-world saves in overtime to secure a 3-2 win over Team USA. There was a lot of political chatter heading into the final, but this was two teams playing solid hockey, void of any real distractions.

Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk was a force for Team USA, and it’s no wonder rumors are circulating that the Florida Panthers already want to find a way to trade for him and unite him with his brother Matthew. With the NHL back in business for regular season action, the NHL Trade Deadline comes into focus, and the Oilers need to make decisions. The Toronto Maple Leafs do, too, but is Nick Robertson’s trade value almost nothing?

McDavid the OT Hero At 4 Nations Face-Off

Connor McDavid had been waiting a long time for his opportunity to make a dent in an international best-on-best tournament and he did that in a big way on Thursday night. In the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, McDavid scored the overtime winner to secure the 3-2 win and the trophy for Team Canada.

Jordan Binnington also played great for Team Canada, making key stops in overtime and giving McDavid a chance to score from a great pass by Mitch Marner. Binnington silenced a lot of doubters and naysayers in this game.

Brady Tkachuk to Join Matthew in Florida?

Andy Strickland said in his recent podcast that he believes it’s inevitable that Brady Tkachuk will eventually leave the Ottawa Senators and team up with his brother Matthew in Florida. Is this something that could really happen, and are the Panthers already thinking about how to pull off this trade?

What Is Nick Robertson’s Trade Value?

As per James Mirtle of The Athletic, the Toronto Maple Leafs are not “going to get a whole lot” for Nick Robertson in trade at the deadline this season. Why has Robertson’s trade value plummeted and what is he worth to another team? Will a contender grab him or is he someone a non-contender might take a chance on for 20 games?

Could the Oilers Make a Couple of Unexpected Moves?

The Calgary Flames waived former Oilers’ defenseman Tyson Barrie on Thursday. Is there any scenario where Edmonton might consider bringing Barrie back in? At the same time, the Oilers only have a couple of weeks to make their trade deadline decisions. What does that mean for players like Matt Savoie and Jeff Skinner?

