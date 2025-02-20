Oilers Running Out of Time to Make Big Trade Deadline Decision

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a potentially tough decision as they try to both upgrade their top-four on defense and make room for depth additions at the trade deadline. With uncertainty surrounding Evander Kane and his return, how easily the club can bring in a top-four defenseman or top-nine winger remains to be seen. Would that mean having to trade a forward that no one expected they would trade?

Oilers insider Bob Stauffer hinted in November on his Oilers Now show that a trade may be on the horizon. He noted, “I think it’s inevitable the Oilers trade for a right-hand shooting defenseman. I think that’s coming, I think we all know that’s coming. I think it will be picks, for the most part, that gets used.”

That didn’t happen, mainly because the team added John Klingberg.

Stauffer then added:

“One wild card is when Evander Kane returns. Does he push a guy on the left side out of the mix? Jeff Skinner‘s signed to a one year deal for three million bucks, Janmark three years. We’ll see whether or not Skinner starts to evolve a bit more here in Edmonton.”

That has started to happen. Skinner was playing much better before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

At the time, Stauffer seemed to hint that the Oilers might consider trading Skinner. This came as a bombshell only because of his contract status and how much leverage he had to block a deal. Stauffer felt he had inside information that it was a trade the Oilers actually discussed, which might have lit a fire under Skinner.

How they feel now about said trade isn’t entirely clear, but Stan Bowman did suggest he doesn’t envision a scenario where he asks Skinner to waive his no-trade clause.

Oilers Have Just Over Two Weeks to Make Important Call

Jeff Skinner arguably still hasn’t meshed seamlessly into the offense. Yes, he’s playing better, but he’s not getting top minutes, which is one of the reasons the Oilers want to give a look to Matt Savoie over the next two weeks.

Jeff Skinner Oilers trade deadline decision

If Skinner’s name is the one that will be dangled out there, and if Savoie is not the solution Edmonton needs, another move is coming.

The team and Skinner need to have a conversation. He’ll want the chance to play in the playoffs, and the Oilers can give him that, even if it’s not in Edmonton. He’s got full control over where he goes, so the Oilers need to have those options in their back pocket.

And, if it’s not Skinner, who goes? Could Mattias Janmark be on the move? He’s a penalty killer who has shown up in big games for the team before. At the same time, if the Oilers are looking to add players who have that ability, it’s one PK player out and another in.

The alternatives is standing pat, which doesn’t feel likely.

