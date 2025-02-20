Team USA Players React to Getting Call from President Trump

Team USA got a call from President Donald Trump on Thursday ahead of their game against Team Canada. For many of the players, it was a “pinch me” moment, even if the original Zoom call wasn’t working quite as well as they would have hoped. GM Bill Guerin revealed, “Just wanted to wish us luck.”

J.T. Miller on Trump’s call: “It was so awesome to get his support. It’s a pretty big deal for him to take time out of his schedule to talk to us for five minutes. It’s just another one of those things where we’re kind of pinching ourselves this tournament.” Miller called this a big game, but he was trying not to make it bigger than it was and that players on the team had played in big games before. They were looking forward to getting tons of support from the nation in the building.

Brock Nelson said: “Pretty incredible. … For him to take time out of his day, wish us luck and talking about just enjoying the moment … it’s pretty special and something I’ll remember forever.”

USA coach Mike Sullivan said of the call this morning: “It was a distinct honor. I think politics aside, when the president of the United States takes the time to speak to our players, it’s an incredible honor.”

Huge Game for Team USA

The President’s call to wish the team good luck shows just how important this game is to Team USA. Guerin wanted the President to attend the game, which wouldn’t happen, but getting a call from POTUS would still be meaningful to the players.

Look for this game to start with a fury, and with Team USA having home-ice advantage in Boston, Team Canada is going to have to find another gear to match the intensity.

