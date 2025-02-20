Brady Tkachuk on the Ice for Team USA, Likely to Play vs. Canada

Brady Tkachuk looks to be ready to go for tonight’s game between Team USA and Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. After missing practice on Wednesday will an illness, Tkachuk was on the ice Thursday. No official announcement has been made that he’ll play, but this is a positive sign.

Also on Wednesday, his brother, Matthew Tkachuk confirmed he’s “ready to go” against Canada. He said of Brady’s absence, “He’s saving everything he has for tomorrow night.”

Quinn Hughes was officially ruled out of the tournament, Brett Pesce, Jordan Osterle, and Tag Thompson all joined the team as reserves, but it’s unlikely any will play unless illnesses — which have been going through the team — knock a few players out of the final.

Brady Tkachuk Team USA

The international NHL tournament, featuring top players from the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Sweden, wraps up tonight, February 20, 2025, in Boston. It’s Canada vs. the U.S. after the two teams met in a heated affair where Brady Tkachuk took part in one of three fights in the first nine seconds of the game.

This Final Between Team USA and Team Canada is Can’t Miss

The final game of the tournament is drawing huge attention for the NHL and the game of hockey. It’s bee a home run idea for the league to help grow the game and the contests have been wildly entertaining. “I’m really excited about it,” Connor McDavid said the night before the championship game.

“These are the games that you dream of,” Auston Matthews added.

Former pro football player JJ Watt noted on X.com, “It’s just incredible how much of a home run 4 Nations has been for the NHL and hockey in general. Friends who never watched a hockey game in their lives reaching out asking what the plan is for tonight’s game, what food we’re ordering, etc. Definition of growing the game.”

Tkachuk’s involvement at practice suggests he will be ready to go for puck drop at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

