Edmonton Oilers
Priorities for the Oilers Coming Out of the 4 Nations Break
Now that the 4 Nations Break is over for the Edmonton Oilers, what are their priorities just two weeks out from the trade deadline?
The Edmonton Oilers are set to head out on a five-game road trip, facing three of the top teams in the Eastern Conference as they return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. With just two weeks until the trade deadline, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports that the search for a top-six forward remains a priority, along with evaluating John Klingberg’s fit on the blue line.
Klingberg’s Audition for the Oilers Continues
Rishaugh notes that Klingberg’s run with Edmonton will continue, with the key question being whether he can slot in next to Darnell Nurse as a top-four defenseman or if he’s better suited for a bottom-pairing role. His performance over the next few games will significantly impact Stan Bowman’s trade deadline decisions.
If Klingberg shows he can keep getting better, take on more minutes, and eventually play a role on special teams, the Oilers probably won’t search for another top-four. Instead, Bowman will focus on a depth defenseman.
Top-Six Forward Needs Ahead of the Deadline
The Oilers are also closely evaluating their top-six forward options. Several players have been given opportunities alongside Leon Draisaitl, and that trend will likely continue on this road trip. Matt Savoie is the latest, but he won’t be the only player on the roster who gets time with the NHL’s second-highest leading scorer.
Can Vasily Podkolizin find another gear, or is he a bottom-six guy? Will Jeff Skinner‘s strong play continue, and will he start to score more regularly? Does Viktor Arvidsson have a more consistent gear?
With limited time before the deadline, Bowman will need to make quick assessments as the team resumes play after the 4 Nations break.
The Oilers still lead the Pacific Division, but they are tied in points at 72 with the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton enters this stretch looking for a stronger performance. They have lost three of five heading into the break.
