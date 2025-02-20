Sabres’ Close Call: Failed Pettersson Trade Rumor Saved a GM

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, during a 32 Thoughts Podcast in December, caused quite a stir in both the Vancouver and Buffalo hockey markets. He dropped the idea of a blockbuster trade that caught so much attention he needed to clarify what he meant when he suggested the Canucks trade Elias Pettersson for Dylan Cozens and Bowen Byram. It was never a trade that the two teams had discussed and it was likely never close to happening. Thank goodness for that if you’re a Sabres fan.

Since that rumor dropped a couple of months ago, the drama surrounding Pettersson led to a severe regression in his play, a J.T. Miller trade that saw Miller go to the New York Rangers, and Pettersson showing up to the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and being absolutely invisible. There is no way the Sabres would be making that kind of trade today. In fact, it’s hard to imagine any team wanting Pettersson and his monster contract the way he’s playing right now.

There is always a chance Pettersson could play better elsewhere. But, as it stands, the Canucks are the team under intense pressure, says Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. They are stuck with a contract that they might not be able to move. They are on the hook for $11.6 million per season until 2032. Seravalli says that a rival GM told him that anyone giving up value for Pettersson won’t feel good about the deal. “…everyone can see his play,” he said.

The Sabres Dodged the Pettersson Bullet

If there was a legitimate shot that the Sabres were looking at Pettersson before his game wilted, imagine the egg on their face had they given up Bowen Byram and Dylan Cozens for him.

Elias Pettersson’s trade to the Sabres that Buffalo is glad didn’t happen

Cozens is going to be one of the more popular trade targets at this season’s trade deadline. He should fetch a solid return if the Sabres elect to move on from him. Meanwhile, Byram is quietly one of the more feel-good stories of the Sabres’ otherwise ugly season. He’s got 29 points in 54 games and is playing solid hockey. He’s a pending RFA that will get a significant raise, but he looks like a key player the team can build around.

Had GM Kevyn Adams made this trade, there was a better-than-good chance it would have been his last with the Sabres. Some wonder if he’s already on the hot seat, but adding a potential albatross contract of a player that looks to be broken in Pettersson would have handcuffed the Sabres. That team needs something good to happen. Had they locked into Pettersson and given up two solid players to acquire him, that might have been a fireable offense.

