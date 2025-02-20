NHL News
Nick Robertson’s Trade Value: What the Maple Leafs Can Expect
The Toronto Maple Leafs shouldn’t hold their breath if they’re hoping to get a decent return or value in a trade for Nick Robertson.
As per James Mirtle of The Athletic, the Toronto Maple Leafs are not “going to get a whole lot” for Nicholas (Nick) Robertson in trade. Mirtle suggests, at this point, after failing to secure a regular spot on the roster and make the most of any opportunities given to him by the team, the Leafs might be best to either ride the player and see what he can do or dump him and go in another direction.
As the NHL trade deadline approaches, the Leafs are looking to upgrade and may have to make tough roster decisions. Among them is what to do about Robertson. Is his future with the team, or has he run out of chances? Once viewed as a top prospect, Robertson is floundering, with only eight goals and 12 points in 47 games this season. If the Leafs could move him for a solid return, they would. Unfortunately, his trade value is now in question.
Robertson is playing sheltered minutes and still not making a dent, argues Mirtle. That has cratered his trade value around the league. He adds, “But you’re looking at a fairly late draft pick as compensation, get excited if it’s a fourth.”
Robertson has shown flashes of offensive potential, but in limited NHL spurts and mostly in the minors. He hasn’t translated that production over to the NHL and Robertson could be a roster casualty by the March 7 deadline. Mirtle believes there might be a non-playoff team that gives him a look for 20 games, but they won’t spend much in trade to give it a test run.
His low cap hit and RFA status could help motivate a buyer to make a move, but he’s little more than a reclamation project now and no contender is going to move anything of value off their roster in a deal.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Hellebuyck, Matthews, Tkachuk, Binnington
