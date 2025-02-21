Connor McDavid Delivers in OT, Canada Wins 4 Nations Face-Off

Nathan MacKinnon deservedly was named MVP of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. But it was two other players who played hero on Thursday night in the final. Goaltender Jordan Binnington made key stops, particularly in the extra frame, and Connor McDavid scored the game-winner in overtime to cap off a 3-2 win over by Team Canada over Team USA in the final.

Canada won gold and the first-ever 4 Nations trophy. It was an incredible night of hockey and a big game to showcase best-on-best action.

For McDavid, who fell short in the Stanely Cup Final last season, he stepped up when it mattered most. He noted that he struggled throughout the game, but when it counted, he was there. McDavid was named Player of the Game. He talked about the importance of the game for himself and the players.

Binnington also played a crucial role, making key saves, particularly late. There were doubts heading into the final that he’d be able to keep Team USA scoring to a minimum or not let in a soft goal. Binnington has his best game of the tournament in the final.

More Than Just a Little Tournament for McDavid and Team Canada

This tournament marked McDavid’s first true best-on-best event wearing a Team Canada sweater—unlike his 2016 stint with Team North America. For fans of Team Canada, this game arguably couldn’t have gone any other way. The best player in the world scoring the overtime goal in a best-on-best. McDavid said before the game he wants to do this again, but with more than just four nations since a lot of good players were sitting at home.

Connor McDavid Team Canada Final

The game itself was tense but played a lot more cautiously than Saturday’s affair between the two teams. It was easy to tell both rosters felt there was too much to lose and avoided unnecessary risks. The physicality was there but the fighting and extracurriculars after the whistles were kept to a minimum.

Ultimately, a single mistake—a lost faceoff by Auston Matthews—allowed McDavid to slip into open space and bury the one opportunity he really had in the game.

The 4 Nations Face-Off delivered in a big way, far exceeding the expectations most fans and analysts had for the tournament.

