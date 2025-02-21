Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Delivers in OT, Canada Wins 4 Nations Face-Off
Connor McDavid was the hero in overtime as Team Canada wins the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament over Team USA.
Nathan MacKinnon deservedly was named MVP of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. But it was two other players who played hero on Thursday night in the final. Goaltender Jordan Binnington made key stops, particularly in the extra frame, and Connor McDavid scored the game-winner in overtime to cap off a 3-2 win over by Team Canada over Team USA in the final.
Canada won gold and the first-ever 4 Nations trophy. It was an incredible night of hockey and a big game to showcase best-on-best action.
For McDavid, who fell short in the Stanely Cup Final last season, he stepped up when it mattered most. He noted that he struggled throughout the game, but when it counted, he was there. McDavid was named Player of the Game. He talked about the importance of the game for himself and the players.
Binnington also played a crucial role, making key saves, particularly late. There were doubts heading into the final that he’d be able to keep Team USA scoring to a minimum or not let in a soft goal. Binnington has his best game of the tournament in the final.
More Than Just a Little Tournament for McDavid and Team Canada
This tournament marked McDavid’s first true best-on-best event wearing a Team Canada sweater—unlike his 2016 stint with Team North America. For fans of Team Canada, this game arguably couldn’t have gone any other way. The best player in the world scoring the overtime goal in a best-on-best. McDavid said before the game he wants to do this again, but with more than just four nations since a lot of good players were sitting at home.
The game itself was tense but played a lot more cautiously than Saturday’s affair between the two teams. It was easy to tell both rosters felt there was too much to lose and avoided unnecessary risks. The physicality was there but the fighting and extracurriculars after the whistles were kept to a minimum.
Ultimately, a single mistake—a lost faceoff by Auston Matthews—allowed McDavid to slip into open space and bury the one opportunity he really had in the game.
The 4 Nations Face-Off delivered in a big way, far exceeding the expectations most fans and analysts had for the tournament.
Next: Was 4 Nations Face-Off Final Now Too Much About Politics?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 minutes ago
Connor McDavid Delivers in OT, Canada Wins 4 Nations Face-Off
Connor McDavid was the hero in overtime as Team Canada wins the 4 Nations...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 6 hours ago
Is 4 Nations Face-Off Final Now Too Much About Politics?
With the booing of the national anthems and the President rallying the players based...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Running Out of Time to Make Big Trade Deadline Decision
The Edmonton Oilers need to make a serious trade deadline decision in the next...
-
Florida Panthers/ 10 hours ago
Report: Panthers Already Eyeing a Way to Trade for Brady Tkachuk
Andy Strickland is reporting the Florida Panthers are already trying to work out a...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Nick Robertson’s Trade Value: What the Maple Leafs Can Expect
The Toronto Maple Leafs shouldn't hold their breath if they're hoping to get a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 11 hours ago
Oilers Can, But Shouldn’t Bring Back Waived Flames’ D-Man
Tyson Barrie is on waivers by the Calgary Flames and there will be immediate...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 12 hours ago
Sabres’ Close Call: Failed Pettersson Trade Rumor Saved a GM
There were rumors Elias Pettersson was a trade target for the Buffalo Sabres. That...
-
NHL News/ 13 hours ago
Team USA Players React to Getting Call from President Trump
President Donald Trump called Team USA on Thursday morning to wish them good luck...
-
Calgary Flames/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Hellebuyck, Matthews, Tkachuk, Binnington
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 20) Hellebuyck vs. Binnington in goal, Gaudreau motivates...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
4 Nations Face-Off Final: McDavid Embraces Another High-Stakes Moment
Connor McDavid will take a lot away from the 4 Nations Final, including potential...