Report: Panthers Already Eyeing a Way to Trade for Brady Tkachuk

Could the Tkachuk brothers reunite in Florida? According to Andy Strickland, the Florida Panthers are already exploring ways to acquire Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, believing a trade will eventually happen.

Strickland suggests that Brady’s exit from the Senators is inevitable. Noting that he’ll eventually use his no-move clause to leverage the Sens into trading him where he wants to go — in much the same way Matthew did (with a few slight variations) — Tkachuk will choose Florida. Meanwhile, Strickland believes the Panthers are thinking ahead and looking at ways to make that work.

Matthew Tkachuk forced his way out of Calgary in 2022 and gave the Flames a couple of options. He landed in Florida, and the Panthers traded Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in the deal. They moved money out, and immediately signed Matthew to a long-term deal. With Brady, he is already signed. He’ll be making $8.2 million until 2028. It’s a team-friendly deal given the upcoming jump in the salary cap, but when paired with his brother, Brady will undoubtedly be even more motivated.

Strickland believes Ottawa will eventually have to move Brady to his preferred destination, and the Panthers are already working out the logistics.

4 Nations Tournament Has Given the Panthers All the Evidence They Need

“How do we get Brady here?” Strickland said when speaking on behalf of Panthers’ GM Bill Zito. He noted that the team has an aggressive front-office approach and the 4 Nations Tournament has only shined a bright light on what it would be like to have the two brothers on the same team.

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers

It’s important to note that this is just Strickland’s spitballing theory, and it he didn’t mention any sources saying this was something the Panthers and Senators had talked about. This was more a report that this is a conversation that feels undeniable.

It would be interesting to see how much leverage the Senators would have in a trade. If they know that the Panthers badly want this, they could hold out for a fantastic return.

