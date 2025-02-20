NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Blackhawks, Avs & Canucks

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 19), Nathan MacKinnon joked about why Connor McDavid is hockey’s best player, pointing out McDavid’s decade of dominance. McDavid has continued to entertain 4 Nations fans firsthand.

The Boston Bruins are upset with Team USA’s handling of Charlie McAvoy’s injury, raising concerns about communication. Quinn Hughes’ involvement with Team USA for the 4 Nations Final has been a bit strange. Injury updates on McAvoy, Hughes, and Tkachuks are a focus ahead of tomorrow’s championship game.

Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks are talking trade, but will his contract complicate matters? Sean Durzi returns to Utah’s lineup, and could an issue over Patrik Laine’s ice time with the Montreal Canadiens end positively?

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Why Connor McDavid Shines Brightest at the 4 Nations Face-Off

Connor McDavid is arguably the best player in the world, and his 4 Nations games have further pointed to that fact. His breakaway goal electrified the crowd in Montreal. The Oilers’ captain leads the 4 Nations in speed bursts over 20 mph. McDavid has started Canada’s scoring in these games. How else has he demonstrated his abilities in this tournament?

Quinn Hughes’ Is Out For Team USA in 4 Nations Final

Although there was an announcement that Quinn Hughes would join Team USA, it never happened. He practiced with Canucks, and it never looked as if he would fly to Boston. Team USA’s Mike Sullivan clarified Hughes’ situation after the initial confusion. Later in the news, Hughes was declared medically unfit to play in another odd twist.

Seth Jones Opens Up About His Future

To cut to the quick, Seth Jones wants a chance to win. As a result, trade talks are ongoing. The Chicago Blackhawks are open to a Jones trade but seek a fair return. How does his hefty contract pose a challenge for potential trade partners?

MacKinnon Explains Why McDavid is the Best in the World

When Nathan MacKinnon was asked why he believed McDavid was the greatest hockey player in the world, he wondered aloud if he really had to explain all the reasons. MacKinnon then pointed to McDavid’s dominance for over a decade. He added that his Canadian teammate’s incredible play at the 4 Nations Tournament couldn’t be ignored.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 19 Posts

