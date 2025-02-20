Boston Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Blackhawks, Avs & Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 19: McDavid is hockey’s best, Seth Jones seeks trade, MacKinnon pumps McDavid, Quinn Hughes 4 Nations drama.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 19), Nathan MacKinnon joked about why Connor McDavid is hockey’s best player, pointing out McDavid’s decade of dominance. McDavid has continued to entertain 4 Nations fans firsthand.
The Boston Bruins are upset with Team USA’s handling of Charlie McAvoy’s injury, raising concerns about communication. Quinn Hughes’ involvement with Team USA for the 4 Nations Final has been a bit strange. Injury updates on McAvoy, Hughes, and Tkachuks are a focus ahead of tomorrow’s championship game.
Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks are talking trade, but will his contract complicate matters? Sean Durzi returns to Utah’s lineup, and could an issue over Patrik Laine’s ice time with the Montreal Canadiens end positively?
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Why Connor McDavid Shines Brightest at the 4 Nations Face-Off
Connor McDavid is arguably the best player in the world, and his 4 Nations games have further pointed to that fact. His breakaway goal electrified the crowd in Montreal. The Oilers’ captain leads the 4 Nations in speed bursts over 20 mph. McDavid has started Canada’s scoring in these games. How else has he demonstrated his abilities in this tournament?
Read More About McDavid’s Skills Here:
Quinn Hughes’ Is Out For Team USA in 4 Nations Final
Although there was an announcement that Quinn Hughes would join Team USA, it never happened. He practiced with Canucks, and it never looked as if he would fly to Boston. Team USA’s Mike Sullivan clarified Hughes’ situation after the initial confusion. Later in the news, Hughes was declared medically unfit to play in another odd twist.
Read More About the Hughes’ Situation:
Seth Jones Opens Up About His Future
To cut to the quick, Seth Jones wants a chance to win. As a result, trade talks are ongoing. The Chicago Blackhawks are open to a Jones trade but seek a fair return. How does his hefty contract pose a challenge for potential trade partners?
MacKinnon Explains Why McDavid is the Best in the World
When Nathan MacKinnon was asked why he believed McDavid was the greatest hockey player in the world, he wondered aloud if he really had to explain all the reasons. MacKinnon then pointed to McDavid’s dominance for over a decade. He added that his Canadian teammate’s incredible play at the 4 Nations Tournament couldn’t be ignored.
Read More About What MacKinnon Said:
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 19 Posts
- MacKinnon Drops Hilarious Quote When Asked About McDavid
- Bruins NOT Happy With Team USA After McAvoy Injury Saga
- Seth Jones, Blackhawks Both Amicably Hinting At Looming Trade
- Shocking Twist in Quinn Hughes Drama as Illness Hits Team USA
- Utah’s Sean Durzi To Make Triumphant Return
- Will the Laine Ice Time Dispute with Canadiens End Positively?
- Quinn Hughes’ Situation with Team USA is Very Strange
- McDavid Keeps Proving He’s the Best in the World
- NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canucks, Jets & Oilers
- Quick Hits: 4 Nations Final Updates on Hughes, McAvoy, Tkachuk
- What Do 4 Nations Face-Off Ticket Prices Tell Us About the Game?
