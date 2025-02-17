Should the Maple Leafs Get Rid of Ryan Reaves?

Ryan Reaves’ place on the Toronto Maple Leafs roster has become a point of contention. On one hand, there are solid arguments for keeping him. His leadership and positive influence in the locker room cannot be overlooked. He’s low maintenance and has a positive personality. Even when he’s healthy-scratched, he hangs around the team offering encouragement.

Reaves has ingrained himself as a team player, offering moral support and mentorship when not in the lineup. His energy and character add to the team’s overall cohesion, and with the team emphasizing the “everyone has a role” mentality, Reaves fits into that mold.

However, What Does Reaves Offer the Maple Leafs Lineup?

But there’s a downside. He’s a veteran who offers only a touch more than just physicality. Things have changed for the team and the league since, as the new Maple Leafs GM, Brad Treliving, made Reaves the first signee with Toronto. Since that time, the Maple Leafs have grown more physically versatile, thanks to players like Steven Lorentz, Max Pacioretty, and Matthew Knies.

Now, it’s becoming clear that they can deliver toughness without relying solely on Reaves. His salary cap hit (which isn’t onerous) and his limited ice time also create a potential burden that might be better used elsewhere.

Still, the case for moving Reaves is tied to a need for more impactful players on the ice. With Toronto bringing in players who can hit and contribute offensively, Reaves’ minutes are dwindling. And, even as small as it might be, the team could benefit from freeing up salary cap space.

Is There a Team Who Might Want Reaves, the Aging Warrior?

There might be NHL teams – the Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Winnipeg Jets (where Reaves grew up) – who would be potential landing spots for the veteran forward. There is, perhaps, the possibility of a change of scenery that would offer Reaves a role and the Maple Leafs a fresh start.

The reality is that Reaves might not be as valuable to Toronto as he once was, especially as the Maple Leafs look to upgrade their bottom six. Any return for him would likely be minimal, possibly a depth player or a late-round pick, but moving him would allow the team to allocate resources more effectively.

Ryan Reaves of the Maple Leafs

Does Reaves Bring an Intangible the Maple Leafs Would Miss?

The problem with moving him lies in the risk that the team might lose something intangible. While keeping Reaves offers leadership and toughness, it might hinder the team’s growth by tying up a roster spot for someone not contributing significantly on the ice.

Conversely, trading him could create a gap in the locker room. Is that something the Maple Leafs might regret if their leadership dynamics shift? Ultimately, the decision to keep or move Reaves will likely come down to how much the Maple Leafs value his off-ice contributions versus their need for a more productive roster.

In fact, the question might be moot. Could the Maple Leafs could find a place to offload Reaves? Still, the Maple Leafs might not gain any cap benefit. Ergo, it’s likely Reaves will stay unless a trade offer is too good to pass up.

