In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap, Feb. 16, the Canadiens are in the news with reports on Patrik Laine, Michael Hage, and Joshua Roy. Connor McDavid continues to shine, but Team Canada struggles to support him. However, Jets’ goalie Connor Hellebuyck has been outstanding for Team USA, keeping them unbeaten. Jean-Gabriel Pageau is being linked to the Oilers or the Golden Knights as a potential trade target, and Matthew Tkachuk will be sidelined for Team USA in the 4 Nations due to injury.

The Senators made news about Linus Ullmark, Brady Tkachuk, and Carter Yakemchuk. The Islanders, Rangers, and Oilers continue to dominate weekend trade rumors. Brock Nelson’s name remains in the trade noise surrounding the Islanders as the deadline approaches. Meanwhile, the Canucks’ management was called out for its poor handling of the drama involving Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller by a Canucks’ legend.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb 16

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Miller / Pettersson Drama a Canucks’ Management Failure

You don’t hear Pavel Bure speak too much about hockey issues, but he was willing to talk about his old team’s (the Canucks) handling of JT Miller and Elias Pettersson issue. He called it a failure. The Canucks decision to keep Pettersson and move Miller confirmed that a resolution could not be reached. How did the team fail their players?

Oilers and Golden Knights Interested in Jean-Gabriel Pageau

As part of the weekend rumors, the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing the New York Islanders Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Pageau has 27 points and is a strong faceoff player and penalty killer. If the Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello decides to sell, will Pageau be moved?

Jets’ Hellebuyck Dominant at the 4 Nations Face-Off

The Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck has been nearly perfect for Team USA in goal. He let in only two goals in two games against the best players on Team Finland and Team Canada. Although he’s not getting much press, is he on his way to becoming the 4 Nations MVP?

Connor McDavid Team Canada 4 Nations

McDavid’s Solo Effort Not Enough for Team Canada

Connor McDavid scored Team Canada’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Team USA on Saturday. Although McDavid’s speed and solo play were apparent, Team Canada still struggled against their rivals to the south. Can Team Canada beat Team USA if they meet in the championship game?

