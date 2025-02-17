Montreal Canadiens
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Senators & Finals
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 17), Patrik Laine hopes to help Finland, Linus Ullmark might start for Sweden, complex pathways to finals
Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 17). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. With no other NHL games on the slate, we focus on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off games in today’s Trade Talk roundup.
Today will be a busy day for the Four Nations. Two games will be played. This morning Team Finland plays Team Canada. Later tonight, Team Sweden will try to beat Team USA in regulation to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. See below for the complex pathway each team needs to follow if they are to meet Team USA in Thursday’s final game.
4 Nations Face-Off Final Scenarios: Canada, Finland, and Sweden
Right now, there’s a pathway for each team to get into the Championship game against Team USA on Thursday. So, for those who want to know how this works, here’s the complexity. Team Canada makes the final spot by defeating Finland in regulation. It can also get there by winning in overtime or a shootout if Team Sweden doesn’t win in regulation against Team USA.
Team Finland will reach the final spot by beating Canada in regulation or winning in overtime/shootout. That is if Team Sweden doesn’t win in regulation against Team USA. Team Sweden advances by beating Team USA in regulation if the Canada-Finland game is decided in overtime or a shootout. Complex, right?
Can Team Finland Find Redemption: The Ultimate Underdog
Team Finland’s surprising win against Team Sweden boosted their chances of getting into the championship game. Today, they face Team Canada in a must-win 4 Nations Face-Off game. Aleksander Barkov, Sebastian Aho, Patrik Laine (of the Montreal Canadiens), and Mikko Rantanen lead Finland’s squad.
Team Sweden Prepares for Intense Battle with Team USA
As most hockey fans know, Team USA beat Team Canada 3-1 to clinch a spot in the 4 Nations final. Tonight, Team Sweden expects an intense, physical battle against Team USA. Although goalie Filip Gustavsson’s illness is better, would Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark be a better choice because the game will be played in Boston, which was his team before moving north of the US/Canadian border? The word is that Team Sweden will make a game-time decision about who should start in the crease.
Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Lightning, Sharks & Maple Leafs
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 minutes ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Senators & Finals
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 17), Patrik Laine hopes to help Finland, Linus...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 32 minutes ago
Bowman May “Move Quickly” to Sign Extension with Unknown Oiler
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic took a “too early” look at the Edmonton Oilers’...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Oilers, Jets & Sens
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 16: Canucks handle Pettersson/Miller poorly, McDavid needs Canadian help, Jets...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 18 hours ago
Canadiens News & Rumors: Laine, Hage & Roy
In the edition of Montréal Canadiens News & Rumors, how is Patrick Laine doing...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
McDavid Needs a Little More Help from Team Canada
In last night's 4 Nations, Connor McDavid scored Team Canada's only goal. Can Canada...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Connor Hellebuyck: Quietly Amazing for Team USA
Although he's not getting much ink in the media, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
JG Pageau Linked as Trade Deadline Fit for the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers continue to look at trade options ahead of the NHL trade...
-
Florida Panthers/ 23 hours ago
Matthew Tkachuk Will Miss Upcoming 4 Nations Game with Injury
Matthew Tkachuk suffered an injury in game between Team USA and Team Canada and...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Senators News & Rumors: Ullmark, Tkachuk & Yakemchuk
How are Ottawa Senators playing players doing at the 4 Nations Face-Off? Is Carter...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 24 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Lightning, Sharks & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 16), Guentzel scores twice for Team USA, Granlund’s...