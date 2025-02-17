NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Senators & Finals

Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 17). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. With no other NHL games on the slate, we focus on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off games in today’s Trade Talk roundup.

Today will be a busy day for the Four Nations. Two games will be played. This morning Team Finland plays Team Canada. Later tonight, Team Sweden will try to beat Team USA in regulation to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. See below for the complex pathway each team needs to follow if they are to meet Team USA in Thursday’s final game.

4 Nations Face-Off Final Scenarios: Canada, Finland, and Sweden

Right now, there’s a pathway for each team to get into the Championship game against Team USA on Thursday. So, for those who want to know how this works, here’s the complexity. Team Canada makes the final spot by defeating Finland in regulation. It can also get there by winning in overtime or a shootout if Team Sweden doesn’t win in regulation against Team USA.

Team Finland will reach the final spot by beating Canada in regulation or winning in overtime/shootout. That is if Team Sweden doesn’t win in regulation against Team USA. Team Sweden advances by beating Team USA in regulation if the Canada-Finland game is decided in overtime or a shootout. Complex, right?

Can Team Finland Find Redemption: The Ultimate Underdog

Team Finland’s surprising win against Team Sweden boosted their chances of getting into the championship game. Today, they face Team Canada in a must-win 4 Nations Face-Off game. Aleksander Barkov, Sebastian Aho, Patrik Laine (of the Montreal Canadiens), and Mikko Rantanen lead Finland’s squad.

Linus Ullmark for the Senators could be Team Sweden’s starting goalie.

Team Sweden Prepares for Intense Battle with Team USA

As most hockey fans know, Team USA beat Team Canada 3-1 to clinch a spot in the 4 Nations final. Tonight, Team Sweden expects an intense, physical battle against Team USA. Although goalie Filip Gustavsson’s illness is better, would Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark be a better choice because the game will be played in Boston, which was his team before moving north of the US/Canadian border? The word is that Team Sweden will make a game-time decision about who should start in the crease.

