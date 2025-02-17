Canada Beats Finland 5-3, to Face USA in 4 Nations Face-Off Final

Team Canada was in a must-win situation on Monday as they took on Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday afternoon. A three-point win would have sent them to the championship game, while a loss would have put them out. The team Canadians were waiting to show up did, and with a 5-3 win over Finland at TD Garden, it sets up a highly anticipated rematch against Team USA.

Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon led the way early, scoring on consecutive shots just 46 seconds apart within the game’s first five minutes. They extended the lead to 4-0 before Finland scored to make it 4-1. Team Finland added two more in 6-vs-5 play before Crosby scored an empty-net goal to seal things for Canada.

Canada controlled most of the game and will be much happier with how they played. The group shuffled their lines ahead of the contest and appeared to be cruising to an easy win, before Finland’s late push. Jordan Binnington was perfect in net until Esa Lindell broke the shutout with 6:41 left in the third period. Mikael Granlund then stunned the Canadian bench by scoring twice in a 23-second span with an extra attacker. That’s as close as Finland got.

McDavid finished with a goal and an assist, while MacKinnon also registered two points in the victory.

Cale Makar returned to action after missing the previous game against the United States due to illness. The star defenseman logged a team-high 23:57 of ice time, fired four shots on goal, blocked four shots, and showed no lingering effects from his absence.

Team Finland Left Several Unanswered Questions

Finland’s offensive struggles throughout the tournament ultimately proved to be their undoing. Their big-name stars failed to show up, as Aleksander Barkov and Mikko Rantanen each scored once, and forwards Sebastian Aho, Roope Hintz, and Patrik Laine were held scoreless. In fairness, their blue line was decimated coming into the tournament, which certainly played a factor.

Meanwhile, Canada’s offensive adjustments made a difference. The new top line of Connor McDavid, Mark Stone, and Brayden Point produced two of the first three goals. Meanwhile, MacKinnon’s second line meant different combinations were pushing Finland, which their defense couldn’t handle.

Canada will now face the United States in the final.

