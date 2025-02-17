Colorado Avalanche
Canada Beats Finland 5-3, to Face USA in 4 Nations Face-Off Final
Team Canada needed a three-point win to advance to the 4 Nations Tournament Final, and they beat Team Finland to get there.
Team Canada was in a must-win situation on Monday as they took on Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday afternoon. A three-point win would have sent them to the championship game, while a loss would have put them out. The team Canadians were waiting to show up did, and with a 5-3 win over Finland at TD Garden, it sets up a highly anticipated rematch against Team USA.
HERE WE GO ?— NHL (@NHL) February 17, 2025
CANADA VS. USA FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP!
?: #4Nations Face-Off Championship Game THURSDAY at 8p ET on @espn, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet and @TVASports pic.twitter.com/JmFZABtVbO
Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon led the way early, scoring on consecutive shots just 46 seconds apart within the game’s first five minutes. They extended the lead to 4-0 before Finland scored to make it 4-1. Team Finland added two more in 6-vs-5 play before Crosby scored an empty-net goal to seal things for Canada.
Canada controlled most of the game and will be much happier with how they played. The group shuffled their lines ahead of the contest and appeared to be cruising to an easy win, before Finland’s late push. Jordan Binnington was perfect in net until Esa Lindell broke the shutout with 6:41 left in the third period. Mikael Granlund then stunned the Canadian bench by scoring twice in a 23-second span with an extra attacker. That’s as close as Finland got.
McDavid finished with a goal and an assist, while MacKinnon also registered two points in the victory.
Cale Makar returned to action after missing the previous game against the United States due to illness. The star defenseman logged a team-high 23:57 of ice time, fired four shots on goal, blocked four shots, and showed no lingering effects from his absence.
Team Finland Left Several Unanswered Questions
Finland’s offensive struggles throughout the tournament ultimately proved to be their undoing. Their big-name stars failed to show up, as Aleksander Barkov and Mikko Rantanen each scored once, and forwards Sebastian Aho, Roope Hintz, and Patrik Laine were held scoreless. In fairness, their blue line was decimated coming into the tournament, which certainly played a factor.
Meanwhile, Canada’s offensive adjustments made a difference. The new top line of Connor McDavid, Mark Stone, and Brayden Point produced two of the first three goals. Meanwhile, MacKinnon’s second line meant different combinations were pushing Finland, which their defense couldn’t handle.
Canada will now face the United States in the final.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Senators & Finals
More News
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 12 seconds ago
Canada Beats Finland 5-3, to Face USA in 4 Nations Face-Off Final
Team Canada needed a three-point win to advance to the 4 Nations Tournament Final,...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Should the Maple Leafs Get Rid of Ryan Reaves?
The Toronto Maple Leafs Ryan Reaves brings intangibles to the team. That's said, should...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 4 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Senators & Finals
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 17), Patrik Laine hopes to help Finland, Linus...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Bowman May “Move Quickly” to Sign Extension with Unknown Oiler
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic took a “too early” look at the Edmonton Oilers’...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Oilers, Jets & Sens
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 16: Canucks handle Pettersson/Miller poorly, McDavid needs Canadian help, Jets...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 22 hours ago
Canadiens News & Rumors: Laine, Hage & Roy
In the edition of Montréal Canadiens News & Rumors, how is Patrick Laine doing...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Needs a Little More Help from Team Canada
In last night's 4 Nations, Connor McDavid scored Team Canada's only goal. Can Canada...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Connor Hellebuyck: Quietly Amazing for Team USA
Although he's not getting much ink in the media, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
JG Pageau Linked as Trade Deadline Fit for the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers continue to look at trade options ahead of the NHL trade...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
Matthew Tkachuk Will Miss Upcoming 4 Nations Game with Injury
Matthew Tkachuk suffered an injury in game between Team USA and Team Canada and...