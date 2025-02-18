Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Hospitalized with Upper-Body Injury

Boston Bruins and Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday night as he deals with an upper-body injury, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. The incident occurred while Team USA was facing Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden.

Following the Americans’ 2-1 loss, Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the injury but provided no additional details. Sullivan only stated that McAvoy was dealing with an upper-body issue and did not elaborate on the severity, or a potential timeline for his return.

McAvoy, 26, has a history of shoulder injuries. The hope is that this issue is not serious, but seeing that updates are he was admitted to a hospital suggests the early prognosis is not good. He underwent surgery in 2022 for a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure. It is unclear if this latest setback is related to those issues.

McAvoy is not the only member of Team USA dealing with injuries. Forwards Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) and Auston Matthews (soreness) were also sidelined for the Sweden matchup. Additionally, Brady Tkachuk left the game in the first period after crashing into the net post, reducing the American roster to just 10 available forwards.

The injuries come at the worst time for Team USA. They are headed to the Final of the tournament on Thursday and will take on Team Canada at TD Garden. McAvoy’s availability for the contest remains uncertain.

Charlie McAvoy injury for Team USA

The Hope Is That Team USA’s Injured Stars, Including McAvoy, Can Return

Sullivan later provided updates on the injuries, stating that Brady Tkachuk was held out primarily for precautionary reasons and that he did not anticipate it being a long-term issue. However, no further details were provided regarding McAvoy or Matthews’ status moving forward.

More updates on McAvoy’s condition are expected in the next 24 hours.

