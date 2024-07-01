Oilers Sign Jeff Skinner to a 1-Year, $3 Million Contract

The Edmonton Oilers are poised to make a significant addition to their roster with the anticipated signing of forward Jeff Skinner. Reports from several trusted insiders suggest that Skinner will ink a one-year, $3 million contract with the Oilers after being bought out by the Buffalo Sabres.

Jeff Skinner 1 x $3M Edmonton — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024

At 32 years old, Skinner was an intriguing free agent, particularly for a team like Edmonton that could use his scoring prowess. The Oilers could benefit significantly from Skinner’s potential to be a 30-goal scorer, adding depth and offensive firepower to their lineup. Skinner’s expected contract aligns with expectations and could prove to be a valuable addition if he maintains consistent scoring. If he’s on the Oilers’ second line with a player like Leon Draisaitl, projections are he could have a huge year.

For Skinner, this was likely about posting a good season with elite talent but also having a chance to play in the postseason. Skinner holds the unfortunate NHL record for most games played (1,006) without a playoff appearance, making the Oilers an attractive destination for the veteran forward. Joining a competitive team like Edmonton offers Skinner a chance to finally experience playoff hockey, which might motivate him to accept a team-friendly deal.

The Sabres Did the Oilers a Huge Favor Buying Out Skinner

Buffalo’s decision to buy out Skinner’s contract means they will carry cap hits of $1.44 million in year one, $4.44 million in year two, $6.44 million in year three, and $2.44 million in years four to six. This financial maneuver allows the Sabres to clear the remaining three years of Skinner’s $9 million cap hit. But, for the Oilers, it allowed them to pick up a legit scoring threat for pennies on the dollar.

Edmonton Oilers sign Jeff Skinner

Skinner has scored 33, 35, and 24 goals in the past three seasons and had 82 points in 2023. This is a serious get for the Oilers, who are already an elite scoring team and didn’t lose many goals this offseason in free agency.

The potential signing of Skinner reflects the Oilers’ commitment to aim for a deep playoff run. If Skinner can bring his scoring touch to Edmonton, he could be a game-changer for the Oilers’ offensive lineup.

Next: NHL OKs Bowman, Quenneville, MacIsaac Returns; Bowman to Oilers?