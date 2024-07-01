The Edmonton Oilers have announced the re-signing of veteran forward Corey Perry to a one-year contract worth $1.4 million. Known for his effective two-way play and veteran leadership, Perry continues to demonstrate his value on and off the ice even after many years in the NHL.
Earlier today, Ryan Rishaug hinted at Perry’s likely return to the Oilers, noting his veteran presence in the locker room and his belief in having more to contribute. In the early hours of free agency, the Oilers signed Connor Brown, Viktor Arvidsson, and Josh Brown to deals. Rishaug also mentioned Ondrej Kase as another potential depth forward for the Oilers, and there has been talk that the Oilers are interested in Jeff Skinner. The moves all highlighted the team’s focus on bolstering their roster with experienced players and bringing many of their UFAs back.
Perry’s Deal Might Be A Bit Of An Overpay, But Could Also Be Good Value
The $1.4 million deal for Perry is slightly higher than some expected, but his consistent performance justifies the investment. Despite being cast off by his previous teams, Perry has proven to be a valuable asset for the Oilers, both in terms of production and leadership. His willingness to engage physically with opponents and provide guidance to teammates adds a unique dynamic to the team.
Perry’s tenure with the Oilers has seen him fit seamlessly into the lineup, contributing on the ice and in the locker room. His ability to balance toughness with an understanding of player relationships has made him a respected figure among his peers.
With this signing, the Oilers not only retain a reliable winger but also ensure continued veteran leadership as they aim for a successful season.
