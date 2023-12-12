McDavid vs. Bedard Marks NHL’s Next Great Generational Showdown

In a highly anticipated clash, Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard face off for the first time, sparking talk of a new epic NHL rivalry. The Edmonton Oilers, on a seven-game winning streak, aim to secure a playoff wildcard spot and showcase their dominance against the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, two of the game’s great stars will put on a show.

"He’s got all the tools in the toolbox."



Connor McDavid on Connor Bedard ahead of tonight’s matchup vs. the Blackhawks. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Xtpv5WJ7iO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 12, 2023

McDavid, a seasoned superstar, acknowledges Bedard’s impressive start in the NHL. The Oilers captain recognizes the rookie’s composure amid the Blackhawks’ challenges, praising the young talent’s high-level performance. When asked what advice he’d give, McDavid laughed off the question as if to suggest Bedard didn’t need it. What he did say was that Bedard has to “just tune out” the expectations placed on him.

They are lofty expectations, as the McDavid versus Bedard matchup draws parallels to historic rivalries like Crosby versus Ovechkin.

How Do the McDavid and Bedard Numbers Compare This Season?

Comparing their first 27 games, McDavid and Bedard display similar early-career prowess. After a slower start, McDavid is on fire. He boasts 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists). Meanwhile Bedard, a Calder Trophy frontrunner, impresses with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and a remarkable nine-game road point streak. He is setting a rookie record for the Blackhawks.

Connor Bedard vs Connor McDavid

Bedard, already the Blackhawks’ top-line center, leads not only his team but also the entire NHL rookie class in key statistical categories. The 17-year-old’s remarkable contributions validate the years of anticipation surrounding his entry into the league.

Bedard Understands What He’s Up Against

A rocky start has made way for a red hot Oilers run. As Edmonton seeks an eighth consecutive win and playoff contention, Bedard’s perspective sheds light on the initial skepticism around Edmonton’s early-season struggles. He notes that the team, consistently strong in recent years, is merely performing as expected. “I thought it was pretty funny the first 10 games of the season seeing people freak out,” said Bedard. He added, “They’ve been one of the best teams in the league the past few years. I don’t think it is a surprise that they are doing what they are doing now.”

The McDavid-Bedard rivalry promises to captivate hockey fans worldwide, setting the stage for a dynamic showdown on Tuesday. As the two Connors share the ice, will the veteran McDavid show the young rookie that he’s not giving up the mantle as the game’s best player anytime soon? Or, will Bedard make a case that times are changing?

Next: Oilers Scouting Predators For Second-Straight Game… Trade Talks?