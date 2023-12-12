Oilers Scouting Predators For Second-Straight Game… Trade Talks?

Yesterday, Arpon Basu, a reporter for The Athletic, observed that Edmonton Oilers Assistant GM Brad Holland attended the Montreal Canadiens versus Nashville Predators game. Providing coverage for the Canadiens, Basu confirmed Holland’s presence at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Given both teams’ goaltending talent, the thought was the Oilers could be exploring potential trade options with the Canadiens. While one team has a goaltender available for trade, it remains uncertain whether Holland’s focus was on observing Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau during the game.
But, a new report surfaced on Monday that Holland also attended the Predators versus Toronto Maple Leafs game. That would make it the second time he checked out the Predators, opening up the possibility it wasn’t the Canadiens he was scouting. Perhaps, it was someone from Nashville.
The question immediately became, who was Holland looking at? With talk that Jusse Saros is not available, who else on the Preds roster would be a good get for the Oilers? Some fans wondered if maybe the Oilers were thinking about bringing back Tyson Barrie. As nostalgic as that might be, Barrie doesn’t offer what the Oilers need. Evan Bouchard has been so successful in Barrie’s old role, that there’s little need for Barrie’s skill set.
Others wondered if Colton Sissons might be someone the Oilers like. With a $2.87 million cap hit for the next three seasons, some believe he’s a super underrated bottom-six forward. He’s got nine goals on the season already.
A possible target for the Oilers might be Dante Fabbro. He’s been out of the lineup for the Predators due to a lack of production. “Fabs [Fabbro] has played solid, but he’s the odd man out tonight,” Brunette said after Wednesday’s morning skate.
Is Holland Just Doing His Due Diligence for the Oilers?
As intriguing as it is that Holland is making the rounds and checking out several teams, his scouting the Canadiens, Predators, and other clubs doesn’t mean a trade is imminent. It also doesn’t mean either team is open to taking Jack Campbell back in a deal — if that’s the intention.
For now, the safest assumption is that the Oilers just want as much information as possible so that if and when a trade is possible, they’ll be ready to pull the trigger.
