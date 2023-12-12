A Chris Tanev Injury Casts Doubt on Flames’ Trade Plans

A recent turn of events involving Chris Tanev has cast a shadow over the trade speculation surrounding the Calgary Flames defenseman. Tanev, a player coveted by many contenders in the league, may now find his future uncertain due to a concerning injury sustained during Monday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The pending UFA defenseman left the game in the first 15 seconds, following a hit from Ross Colton that sent him hard into the glass. Although Tanev managed to get to his feet unassisted, he was in clear discomfort. He required immediate attention from trainers who escorted him down the tunnel to the dressing room. The nature and severity of the injury remain undisclosed. Anything serious will likely change his status as a trade asset available in the coming weeks.

Chris Tanev did not return after this hit on the first shift. Flames played hard in his absence, tough loss. No clear update postgame https://t.co/pbSowjbqQo — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 12, 2023

As Eric Francis of Sportsnet points out, this injury comes at a crucial time for the Flames. The organization is assessing their course of action concerning their UFAs, including Tanev, Elias Lindholm, and Hanifin. Tanev’s rugged and selfless playing style makes him an attractive asset for any contender. The Toronto Maple Leafs are said to be pushing hard to acquire him. But, other teams eyeing defensive reinforcements before the trade deadline will now be watching for updates. An injury adds an unforeseen complication to the decision-making process for Flames GM Craig Conroy.

What Does An Injury Mean For a Chris Tanev Trade?

The absence of any news on Tanev’s status post-game likely leaves the Flames and the teams interested in trading for Tanev nervous. The uncertainty surrounding Tanev’s health has the potential to alter the Flames’ plans and influence Conroy’s approach to the trade market as the season progresses.

Ultimately, the outcome of Tanev’s injury could have ripple effects on both the Flames’ immediate roster and the trade market as a whole. He’s one of the more coveted players in this season’s trade deadline market. Anything serious will have ripple effects.

