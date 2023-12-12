A Chris Tanev Injury Casts Doubt on Flames’ Trade Plans

A recent turn of events involving Chris Tanev has cast a shadow over the trade speculation surrounding the Calgary Flames defenseman. Tanev, a player coveted by many contenders in the league, may now find his future uncertain due to a concerning injury sustained during Monday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.
The pending UFA defenseman left the game in the first 15 seconds, following a hit from Ross Colton that sent him hard into the glass. Although Tanev managed to get to his feet unassisted, he was in clear discomfort. He required immediate attention from trainers who escorted him down the tunnel to the dressing room. The nature and severity of the injury remain undisclosed. Anything serious will likely change his status as a trade asset available in the coming weeks.
As Eric Francis of Sportsnet points out, this injury comes at a crucial time for the Flames. The organization is assessing their course of action concerning their UFAs, including Tanev, Elias Lindholm, and Hanifin. Tanev’s rugged and selfless playing style makes him an attractive asset for any contender. The Toronto Maple Leafs are said to be pushing hard to acquire him. But, other teams eyeing defensive reinforcements before the trade deadline will now be watching for updates. An injury adds an unforeseen complication to the decision-making process for Flames GM Craig Conroy.
What Does An Injury Mean For a Chris Tanev Trade?
The absence of any news on Tanev’s status post-game likely leaves the Flames and the teams interested in trading for Tanev nervous. The uncertainty surrounding Tanev’s health has the potential to alter the Flames’ plans and influence Conroy’s approach to the trade market as the season progresses.
Ultimately, the outcome of Tanev’s injury could have ripple effects on both the Flames’ immediate roster and the trade market as a whole. He’s one of the more coveted players in this season’s trade deadline market. Anything serious will have ripple effects.
Next: Red Wings Explore Trade Options, Shopping Jonatan Berggren
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 15 seconds ago
A Chris Tanev Injury Casts Doubt on Flames’ Trade Plans
Chris Tanev left Monday's game versus the Avalanche in pain. An injury could drastically...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
John Tavares Joins Exclusive 1,000-Point Club in Dramatic Fashion
Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares hits 1,000 career points, assisting in late-game tying goal...
-
Calgary Flames/ 15 hours ago
Flames Should Consider Risky Trade for Andrei Kuzmenko
The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks would make for interesting trade partners, with a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Oilers Getting Close to a Resolution With Jack Campbell
One Edmonton Oilers insider notes that his source says a resolution on the Jack...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Blues Working on Jakub Vrana Trade, Waivers Possible
According to a report by Jeremy Rutherford, Jakub Vrana will be placed on waivers...
-
Boston Bruins/ 22 hours ago
Are Bruins Looking at Patrick Maroon to Replace Milan Lucic?
There is speculation that the Boston Bruins might be looking at trading for Patrick...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Marner Could Have Maple Leafs “Against a Wall” If Nylander Exits
If the Toronto Maple Leafs can't secure an extension with William Nylander and lose...
-
Oilers Scout Canadiens, Predators as Campbell Rumor Surfaces
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly in Montreal to scout the Canadiens and Predators game....
-
Calvin Pickard Starts for Oilers in Critical Game vs. Devils
The Edmonton Oilers seek to extend their winning streak to seven games, this time...
-
Oilers May Have to Bite the Bullet on a Warren Foegele Trade
It's not ideal, but if the Edmonton Oilers are stuck finding ways to land...