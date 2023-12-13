Connor McDavid Drives Overhaul of NHL All-Star Skills Competition

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set for a groundbreaking transformation in 2024. Thanks in part to help from Edmonton Oilers’ superstar Connor McDavid, things will look quite different. McDavid played a pivotal role in its redesign and the revamped format introduces a $1-million prize for the individual winner. It’s also been constructed to keep the participants engaged. Thankfully, the competition is removing the gimmicky events that fans (and some players) almost universally hated last year.
In the redesigned competition, only 12 NHL players will participate in eight events. The first eight players will be selected by the NHL’s hockey operations department and the NHLPA, with fans voting for the final four participants.
The eight skill events include:
- Fastest Skater
- Hardest Shot
- Stick Handling
- One-Timers
- Passing Challenge
- Accuracy Shooting
- NHL Shootout (top eight players)
- NHL Obstacle Course (top six players)
As explained by Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, each player will engage in four of the first six events, earning points based on their placements. To make things interesting, points are allocated from five for first place down to zero for sixth place and below. In the penultimate event, there will be a shootout featuring the final eight participants. To keep things even, the participant in last place gets to choose which goaltender they’d like to shoot on first.
The top six point-earners from the shootout will advance to the Obstacle Course, a culmination of the previous seven events. Additional “twists” on traditional skills events and the integration of advanced technology. Among the changes, puck and player tracking, will enhance the viewer experience.
The All-Star Skills Competition Needed an Overhaul
The NHL felt it necessary to revamp the All-Star Skills Competition, but they needed the guidance of someone they trusted. Moreover, it was important to talk to someone who will play a big part in the competition. That someone was Connor McDavid.
Eager to help, the dynamic star offered valuable input during discussions with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. McDavid’s insights focused on identifying skills that define an all-around hockey player, drawing from his experiences and understanding of what makes a visually engaging competition.
The new format seeks to return the All-Star Skills events to their core hockey roots. In part, by reducing the number of participants and emphasizing competition among elite players. Excitedly, this should be a welcome change for fans. Subsequently, the players are likely to ramp up the level of competition, even if they don’t need the $1 million (which is hardly chump change).
Once in a while, the NHL gets it right. This might be one of those times.
Next: McDavid vs. Bedard Marks NHL’s Next Great Generational Showdown
