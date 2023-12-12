Jets’ Kyle Connor Potentially Sidelined 6-8 Weeks With Injury

Winnipeg Jets’ star forward, Kyle Connor, is facing an uncertain future after suffering a knee injury during Sunday’s game against an opposing team. Initial estimates suggest a recovery period of 6-8 weeks, but head coach Rick Bowness emphasized that the team’s medical staff must assess the extent of the damage before determining a precise timetable for Connor’s return.
“Kyle is heading back to Winnipeg. He’ll be re-evaluated by our doctors tonight when he gets in, and we’ll go from there,” Bowness told the media after Tuesday morning’s skate in San Jose. “But as of now, obviously he’s not playing tonight or tomorrow and we’ll know more tonight when our doctors have a chance to examine him themselves.”
The injury occurred in a knee-on-knee collision with Ryan Strome. Despite the severity of the impact, Strome did not face any supplemental discipline for the play. As the Jets brace for the potential absence of their prolific scorer, concerns arise about the true nature of Connor’s injury, with the open-ended prognosis hinting at a more extended recovery.
This Is Awful News For A Red-Hot Jets Team
Connor’s absence will undoubtedly impact the team’s performance in the next couple of games. Unfortunately, the lack of a return timeline raises questions about the possibility of him being sidelined for an extended period. Worst-case scenario, the entire season. The 27-year-old forward has been a key offensive contributor for the Jets, amassing an impressive 17 goals and 28 points in 25 games this season.
The Jets are also on an incredible run. They’ve won seven of their last 10 games.
Selected 17th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Connor has been a consistent offensive force for the Jets. He boasts 226 career goals over 492 games. The team and fans alike anxiously await the results of the medical evaluation, hoping for a positive outlook. At the very least, everyone is hoping for a swift recovery for the talented forward.
