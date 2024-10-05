As the 2024-25 NHL season approaches, several players — including Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby — are on the cusp of reaching historic milestones that will further etch their names into hockey’s history books. From career points to goals, these athletes are set to make significant marks in the league.

Before last night’s hockey game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers, Sportsnet‘s David Amber did a segment about players who are on the verge of reaching milestones. Here’s a breakdown of the records they are chasing and what these achievements could mean for their legacies.

Connor McDavid: One of the Fastest NHL Players to 1,000 Points

At just 27 years old, Connor McDavid continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in NHL history. Currently, with only 18 points shy of reaching 1,000 career points, McDavid has the potential to become the third-fastest player to achieve this milestone, trailing only legends Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

2024-25 NHL players on the verge or major career milestones

If he reaches this mark within his first ten games, he will also be the third-youngest player to hit 1,000 points, just two days younger than Steve Yzerman was at the time. McDavid’s incredible pace of 1.8 points per game over the past two seasons showcases his dominance, making him one of the most generational talents the sport has ever seen.

Sidney Crosby: Nearing 1,600 Points and Top 10 in All-Time Scoring

Sidney Crosby, the face of the Pittsburgh Penguins for nearly two decades, is close to yet another significant milestone. The 37-year-old is just four points shy of 600 career goals and only six points away from reaching 1,600 career points. Once Crosby hits both of these marks, he will become only the ninth player in NHL history to do so.

Furthermore, he is 46 points away from surpassing Joe Sakic for ninth place on the NHL’s all-time points list. Despite being in his 19th season, Crosby shows no signs of slowing down, having come off a 42-goal campaign last season—the third-highest of his illustrious career.

Evgeni Malkin: Two Goals Shy of 500

Crosby’s longtime teammate, Evgeni Malkin, is also on the verge of a significant career achievement. Malkin is just two goals away from becoming the second Russian-born player to score 500 goals, joining the elite company of Alexander Ovechkin. Known for his power and scoring ability, Malkin has been a crucial part of the Penguins’ success and continues to be a key contributor.

Blake Wheeler: 57 Points Away from 1,000

Blake Wheeler, a veteran forward with a long and consistent career, is inching closer to the 1,000-point milestone—currently a free agent, the 38-year-old needs just 57 points to join the prestigious 1,000-point club. However, uncertainty looms due to multiple offseason surgeries and his current free-agent status. If Wheeler can return healthy and secure a spot on a team, reaching this milestone would be a fitting capstone to his impressive career.

Patrick Kane: 29 Goals Shy of 500

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane is 29 goals away from becoming the fifth American player to score 500 career goals. Having achieved the 29-goal mark six times in his career, Kane has the potential to reach this milestone if he can maintain his form. His scoring prowess has long been a hallmark of his game, and joining the 500-goal club would further solidify his place among the NHL’s greats.

Alexander Ovechkin: Chasing Wayne Gretzky’s All-Time Goals Record

Arguably, the most significant milestone being pursued this season is by Ovechkin. The Washington Capitals captain is just 41 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s record of 897 career goals. Last season, Ovechkin scored 31 goals, and if he can net at least 40 this season, he will stand alone as the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history. Ovechkin, a nine-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner, has consistently been dominant throughout his career, and all eyes will be on him as he attempts to surpass “The Great One.”

As the season unfolds, watching these players chase their milestones and solidify their legacies in the NHL will be exciting.

