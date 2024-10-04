Can Evan Bouchard Capture the Norris Trophy This Season?

For any defenseman, being the recipient of the James Norris Memorial Trophy is an unbelievable honor. Having the title of “best defenseman” on your resume is certainly something all NHL defensemen strive for. For Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard, the hunt for the Norris Trophy is definitely on.
But with a league filled with so many talented defensemen, does Bouchard have a genuine chance at winning the Norris trophy?
Last season Bouchard broke out in a big way for the Oilers, having a career year in every aspect. In 81 games, he amassed 18 goals and 64 assists for a total of 82 points, doubling his previous career high of 40 points. For perspective, last season’s Norris trophy recipient, Quinn Hughes, recorded 92 points. Just ahead of Bouchard’s 82-point total.
Bouchard didn’t just have a career-best regular season; he produced arguably one of the best postseason performances by a defenseman in NHL history. Breaking a record set by Paul Coffey in 1985, he recorded the most assists by a defenseman in a single postseason with 26. In total, Bouchard logged 32 points during the playoffs. His postseason numbers surpass numbers set by the 2022 Conn Smythe and Norris trophy winner, Cale Makar. Additionally, Bouchard had the fifth most votes for the Norris trophy last season.
Can Bouchard Translate Those Numbers to a Full 82-Game Season?
The playoff point pace Bouchard maintained, averaging 1.28 points per game, blows the points pace of the last decade of Norris Trophy winners out of the water. A full season under his 1.28 playoff point pace would give him 104 points, the most points by a defenseman since 1991.
If Bouchard can replicate his playoff dominance into the 2024-2025 season and maintain it through all 82 games, the Norris trophy very well could be his. It won’t be easy for Bouchard but it isn’t out of his reach considering he held a 1.01 points per game average during the regular season.
On the other hand, Bouchard can’t just have a good offensive season; he must perform defensively as well. His coach discussed giving Bouchard more penalty-killing time, which will only help his defensive game. This means the team is confident in a young defender who just found his footing in the NHL.
Seemingly each time Bouchard steps on the ice he becomes an even better player than before. Having a strong, consistent, well-rounded season will certainly bolster his Norris trophy hopes.
After a career regular season and a historical postseason, Bouchard looks to solidify himself as an elite defenseman. Despite the numbers he has produced, many hockey fans overlook his talent. Nevertheless, Bouchard searches for two pieces of hardware: the coveted Norris trophy and, above all else, the Stanley Cup.
