Canucks to Make Big Decision on Future of Arshdeep Bains

Arshdeep Bains is doing everything he can to earn a spot on the Vancouver Canucks’ opening night roster. After scoring a goal and an assist in a standout performance against the Edmonton Oilers, the 22-year-old winger has put himself in the conversation for a spot with the club when the 2024-25 season begins.

“Everyone’s trying to put their best foot forward. We’re all pushing each other. They want to build on last year and I want to come in and help that.”



"Everyone's trying to put their best foot forward. We're all pushing each other. They want to build on last year and I want to come in and help that."

Arshdeep Bains speaks to the media post-game after tallying a goal and an assist against the Oilers.

Canucks’ game analyst Randip Janda tweeted that Bains’ offseason training is clearly paying off. He’s stronger on his skates, winning puck battles, and more confident in his decision-making with the puck. The local product from Surrey, B.C., has been a bright spot for the Canucks during preseason action, tallying two goals and an assist over four exhibition games.

Both of his goals came on the power play, showcasing his ability to finish one-timers from the left side of the ice—a valuable skill that could give the Canucks’ second unit a boost.

Noah Strang of Daily Hive writes that Bains is competing for a spot on a crowded forward corps that is arguably deeper than last season. Players like Aatu Räty are also vying for roster spots, but Bains’ consistent effort and production have set him apart. Bains’ work ethic led to scoring chances and he played crucial minutes with full-time Canucks forwards.

Is Bains Too Good to Be in the AHL Now?

For Bains and the Canucks, the question now is what he can gain by spending more time in the AHL. He was nearly a point-per-game player with the Abbotsford Canucks last season (55 points in 59 games) and it might be time to see if he is capable of being an everyday NHL player. He dominated during the Canucks’ rookie showcase, looking like a man among boys and his development is trending as it should. His production merits a spot.

Of course, the other question is whether his strong preseason showing will be enough to overcome any salary cap considerations. Bains does not require waivers to go back down to the AHL. Nils Aman does.

Head coach Rick Tocchet likes Bains’ game. “Bainsy coming up with that big goal for us, I mean, he can do those sorts of things. We can’t overlook that stuff. We’ll clean up the game-management part, but he’s got that knack (to score).” Is that enough? The Canucks will need to make that decision in the next couple of days.

