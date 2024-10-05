Oilers Acquiring Ty Emberson Was More Than a Reactionary Trade

When the Edmonton Oilers acquired Ty Emberson from the San Jose Sharks, it seemed like a move to fill a defensive gap. However, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Emberson might surprise many with his offensive upside and two-way abilities. What looked like a reactionary trade to mitigate offseason losses could end up being a sneaky good addition.
During a guest appearance on ON Everyday, Seravalli argued that Emberson is more than just a stay-at-home blueliner. “I actually think he has way more offense to provide,” Seravalli noted, suggesting that Edmonton fans might be underestimating his potential.
Last season, Emberson ranked third among all Oilers defensemen in shots on net per 60 minutes, despite playing just 30 NHL games with San Jose. It’s a small sample size to be sure, but there’s a lot more to his game than people realize.
On a team that lacked offensive support, Emberson was one of the few Sharks who accomplished much of anything.
Emberson’s possession metrics and scoring chances were among the better ones for San Jose’s blueline. Seravalli suggests that on a more competitive team like Edmonton, those underlying figures should only improve. Given he’s already got some familiarity with head coach Kris Knoblauch from their time in Hartford, once he adds that familiarity with Darnell Nurse, the Oilers might have a strong second pairing.
The hope is that Emberson does more than simply ‘fill a hole’ left by the departing Cody Ceci.
Landing Emberson Was The Best Of a Tough Situation
Seravalli believes the Oilers made the best of a tough situation, especially after losing Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway to offer sheets. That move by the St. Louis Blues could have sent the Oilers into panic mode. Instead, they calmly dealt Ceci to the Sharks and got Emberson in return. His ability to generate shots and push the pace could complement Nurse and be one of the steals of the season.
Not only are the Oilers hoping Emberson is a strong addition in his own right, but if he can help stabilize Nurse’s game, it would be a huge win for Edmonton’s defense.
The trick will be not expecting too much too soon. This is just his second NHL season and he’s being thrown into a wonderful, but tricky situation in Edmonton. The team needs to win and if they’re going to, he’ll be a big part of it.
Next: Why Oilers Can’t Throw Preseason Mistakes Away as “Meaningless”
More News
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Canucks to Make Big Decision on Future of Arshdeep Bains
The Vancouver Canucks are set to make a big decision when it comes to...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 9 hours ago
McDavid, Crosby Among Several Players Chasing NHL Milestones
As of 2024–25 season begins, several NHL players are on the verge of greatness....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Oilers Acquiring Ty Emberson Was More Than a Reactionary Trade
The Edmonton Oilers did more than fill a hole by acquiring Ty Emberson in...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Timothy Liljegren Demotion Has Maple Leafs Revisiting Trade Talks
Timothy Liljegren appears to be struggling under the demands of head coach Craig Berube...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 11 hours ago
Kevin Labanc Turns PTO with Devils into Deal with Blue Jackets
Kevin Labanc started with the New Jersey Devils on a PTO and wound up...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Why Oilers Can’t Throw Preseason Mistakes Away as “Meaningless”
NHL preseason doesn't matter because the wins and losses don't count. But, for the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Minor Injuries: Robertson, McCabe, and Jarnkrok Out
The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with some minor injuries to key players. How...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Can Evan Bouchard Capture the Norris Trophy This Season?
Coming off a career year and historical postseason, Oilers defenseman, Evan Bouchard hunts down...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Have Begun Talks to Sign PTO Defenseman Travis Dermott
Reports are surfacing that the Edmonton Oilers have begun contract talks with defenseman Travis...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Golden Knights Catch Cap Break with Robin Lehner “Special Situation”
The Vegas Golden Knights will pay Robin Lehner's salary but are being bailed out...