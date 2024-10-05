Oilers Acquiring Ty Emberson Was More Than a Reactionary Trade

When the Edmonton Oilers acquired Ty Emberson from the San Jose Sharks, it seemed like a move to fill a defensive gap. However, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Emberson might surprise many with his offensive upside and two-way abilities. What looked like a reactionary trade to mitigate offseason losses could end up being a sneaky good addition.

"I actually think he has way more offense to provide. I wouldn't even classify him as a defensive defenseman." – @frank_seravalli on Ty Emberson with the Oilers.



During a guest appearance on ON Everyday, Seravalli argued that Emberson is more than just a stay-at-home blueliner. “I actually think he has way more offense to provide,” Seravalli noted, suggesting that Edmonton fans might be underestimating his potential.

Last season, Emberson ranked third among all Oilers defensemen in shots on net per 60 minutes, despite playing just 30 NHL games with San Jose. It’s a small sample size to be sure, but there’s a lot more to his game than people realize.

On a team that lacked offensive support, Emberson was one of the few Sharks who accomplished much of anything.

Emberson’s possession metrics and scoring chances were among the better ones for San Jose’s blueline. Seravalli suggests that on a more competitive team like Edmonton, those underlying figures should only improve. Given he’s already got some familiarity with head coach Kris Knoblauch from their time in Hartford, once he adds that familiarity with Darnell Nurse, the Oilers might have a strong second pairing.

The hope is that Emberson does more than simply ‘fill a hole’ left by the departing Cody Ceci.

Landing Emberson Was The Best Of a Tough Situation

Seravalli believes the Oilers made the best of a tough situation, especially after losing Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway to offer sheets. That move by the St. Louis Blues could have sent the Oilers into panic mode. Instead, they calmly dealt Ceci to the Sharks and got Emberson in return. His ability to generate shots and push the pace could complement Nurse and be one of the steals of the season.

Not only are the Oilers hoping Emberson is a strong addition in his own right, but if he can help stabilize Nurse’s game, it would be a huge win for Edmonton’s defense.

The trick will be not expecting too much too soon. This is just his second NHL season and he’s being thrown into a wonderful, but tricky situation in Edmonton. The team needs to win and if they’re going to, he’ll be a big part of it.

