Maple Leafs Waive Matt Benning: What Now?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Matt Benning on waivers, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic. Benning, 30, arrived in Toronto in the Timothy Liljegren trade with the San Jose Sharks in late October. He has yet to make his Maple Leafs debut. Now, he faces an uncertain path, with waivers potentially deciding his next move.

The Leafs have told Benning they want to allow him to play and “do right” by the defenseman. It’s not going to be with the main team, and if no one is making a trade, perhaps playing in the AHL until something can be worked out is best.

Did the Maple Explore Trading Benning First?

The Maple Leafs likely explored trading him first. However, if he clears waivers, a plan could already be in place. In this scenario, the other team might prefer him to be in the minors. That would allow them to bypass waivers. However, given Benning’s experience and ability, there’s a good chance he’ll be claimed by another NHL team looking for depth on defense.

Matt Benning waived by Maple Leafs and trade rumors

Should Benning clear, he’ll likely report to the Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate. That is, at least for the time being. As an experienced NHL defenseman, there’s likely a place for him to fill an injury somewhere. One team that has been linked to him is the New York Islanders. However, that’s simply speculation at this time.

What ultimately happens with Benning isn’t clear. He’s probably not going to be in high demand, but a team might take a flyer on him helping in a depth role.

