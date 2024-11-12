NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Sharks & Jets

In our Nov. 11, 2024, NHL Trade Talk Recap, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defensive core is shaping up. Simon Benoit is having another strong season for the team. Will his status change when Jani Hakanpaa joins the roster? The Maple Leafs put Matt Benning on waivers. Will anyone pick them up?



Cody Ceci is likely not in play for the Edmonton Oilers thanks to the fact the Sharks cannot retain 50% of his salary because they have already maxed out their retention slots. Also, with the Oilers, does the team have the answer to its defensive problems right on their roster?

Finally, how good are the Winnipeg Jets? Their goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, is having an outstanding season so far. And there’s no reason to suspect he can’t continue. How far can he carry the Jets?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 11

Simon Benoit: A Quietly Effective Piece of the Maple Leafs’ Defense

Defenseman Simon Benoit might not frequently appear on the Maple Leafs’ scoresheet, but his contributions go beyond goals and assists. Known for his physical play and reliable defensive work, Benoit has been a constant in the lineup, with 31 hits, 28 blocked shots, and a plus-2 rating in 16 games this season.

As he continues to hold his place on a deep roster, the question remains: will he keep his spot when Hakanpaa returns from injury?

Maple Leafs Place Matt Benning on Waivers: What’s Next?

In more news from Toronto, the Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Matt Benning on waivers. The 30-year-old Benning joined in the Timothy Liljegren trade. While the Maple Leafs may have explored trade options, waivers could now determine Benning’s next move. There’s the potential of him landing in the AHL or being claimed by another NHL team seeking defensive depth.

Will another NHL team take a chance on Benning?

No Cody Ceci for the Oilers and Nurse on the Right Side?

In a recent post, we suggested that the Edmonton Oilers could consider reacquiring Cody Ceci at 50% salary retention. However, this isn’t feasible because the San Jose Sharks are already maxing out their retention slots. Does this mean Ceci is off the table entirely, or could he be an option in the future?

The Edmonton Oilers might have an internal solution to their right-side defense issues in Darnell Nurse. After a failed experiment earlier this season, pairing Nurse with Brett Kulak on the right side showed promising results in a small sample size.

Could giving this pairing more time be the key to solidifying the Oilers’ defense, or is a trade still needed?

Hellebuyck’s Stellar Start Fuels Jets’ Record-Breaking Season

The Winnipeg Jets are on fire with a 14-1-0 record, powered by Connor Hellebuyck’s standout goaltending and an offense averaging 4.5 goals per game. Hellebuyck’s stats—1.83 GAA, .935 save percentage, and a record-breaking shutout streak—highlight his role in the Jets’ rise to dominance.

Could this be the season Hellebuyck contends for another Vezina Trophy and makes a case for MVP?

