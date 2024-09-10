Maple Leafs Sign Nick Robertson to 1-Yr Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Nick Robertson to a one-year deal worth $875,000. The two sides were at somewhat of a stalemate after Robertson requested a trade. The Maple Leafs weren’t looking to move him and offers weren’t flooding in. It appears Robertson has decided his best course of action was to sign and end the standoff. Now, with a reasonable contract for the RFA, he can try to earn a spot on the team, which appears to be wide open.

The 22-year-old will be scheduled for restricted free agency next summer.

????️ We’ve re-signed forward Nick Robertson to a one-year contract pic.twitter.com/GJ0nGp6hW2 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 10, 2024

Robertson posted 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games with the Maple Leafs last season. He was moved up and down between the AHL and the NHL throughout the season because of his contract and he voiced frustration over the team using his waiver eligibility to facilitate other roster moves. He requested a trade and this entire offseason has been full of speculation about his future.

Darren Dreger notes, “Well played by the Leafs. Opportunity here for Robertson to stake a claim on the left side. He wanted out. Treliving explored the market while staying in touch with Nick through the process. New coach and a fresh start for Robertson.”

Nick Robertson Toronto Maple Leafs trade talk

A one-year deal at this price also gives the Maple Leafs and Robertson flexibility when it comes to finalizing a trade. His best interest is to stay active, contribute, and keep putting in the effort. If he gets off to a strong start, he becomes a target for other teams, especially at this number. By staying focused, he improves his chances of being moved if he wants out.

PuckPedia notes that after signing Robertson for $875K, the Maple Leafs have $400K in projected cap space with 22 active players (13F/7D/2G). To sign another player, Toronto would need to place someone in the minors. All but Matthew Knies require waivers and he’s certainly not going to be demoted.

