Marner and Maple Leafs Take Meticulous Approach to Contract Talks

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner are in no rush to finalize a contract extension, despite both sides being open to a long-term deal. Insider Darren Dreger reported Monday on “First Up” that there is a “good appetite” from both parties to negotiate an extension, though discussions are not yet in full swing.
Marner, 26, is entering the final year of his six-year contract, which carries a $10.9 million cap hit. As one of the NHL’s top playmakers and a key penalty-killer for the club, Marner is likely due for a raise. Whether he re-signs with Toronto (which he’d like to do) or explores options with other teams (which he might be forced to do), someone is going to pay him well, argues Dreger.
The Maple Leafs, under new GM Brad Treliving, are interested in securing Marner for the long term, but they are taking a patient approach. Marner seems to be fine with that, working out this offseason with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. He’s set to prove he’s worth every penny he’ll ask for.
Both Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, and Treliving have kept the lines of communication open, but neither side feels pressured to do this right now. Dreger suggested talks could ramp up later in the season. Meanwhile, Marner continues to have conversations with new head coach Craig Berube, who wants a chance to coach the star winger and see what he can’t get out of him during the regular season and in a playoff run.
The Maple Leafs Will Have Room to Re-Sign Marner
One factor working in the Leafs’ favor is the fact that John Tavares’ $11 million cap hit will come off the books after this season. Should the Leafs save nearly half of the money that they are currently paying Tavares, it could provide the team with valuable cap space to accommodate a new deal for Marner, whatever that looks like.
Next: Oilers, Leafs, and Flames Among Teams Interested in Mark Giordano
gcmgome
September 9, 2024 at 11:05 am
If the Leafs extend Marner with a raise it is the metaphorical equivalent of pulling out a shotgun and shooting themselves in both feet. The top heavy cap structure has had all of the runway it has needed to prove that it simply does not work.
Come next season this team will need at least one middle six center , a stud defender and some scoring depth. If they extend Marner at what he is projected to demand and Tavares at even half of his current paycheck, that leaves about $4M+ whatever the cap goes up to make this team better. Extending Jake McCabe will take a big chunk of that and there will be others nibbling away at what’s left.
So ultimately, the team continues with the overpaid soft core and a squad filled out with cheap help because that has worked so well these past several years.