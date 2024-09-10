Maple Leafs On Verge of Deal With Max Pacioretty

According to several reports, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Max Pacioretty are close to getting a deal done that will see the veteran forward first sign with the team on a PTO and then sign with the club on an actual one-year contract.
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period writes, “Sounding like the Maple Leafs & UFA left wing Max Pacioretty are moving towards a PTO. If all goes well, and Toronto creates cap space (which they are working on via trade), a 1-year contract should follow.” Darren Dreger of TSN also reported, “I would expect Pacioretty and [Jani] Hakanpaa to be next in line as Leafs adds. It was important to get Robertson done to avoid the possibility of an offer sheet.”
This news all comes just after news that the Maple Leafs were able to get Nick Robertson to sign a one-year contract extension. The Leafs needed to take care of that business before they could get to other things. In at least one case, the other thing was Pacioretty’s deal.
Last week, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston noted on TSN Radio 1050’s First Up that the Leafs were exploring their options with Pacioretty but faced competition from other teams. He explained:
“Certainly someone that the Leafs have some interest in, that they’ve looked at and really I think that Max has to make a decision for himself, because it’s not just the Leafs that have knocked on his door.” He noted that while Toronto is eager to bolster its left-wing depth, Pacioretty has several options and must decide on the best fit for his career. Robertson signing potentially relieved some of the pressure, but Frank Seravalli is reporting that a Robertson trade is still more likely than the winger actually staying in Toronto. He notes, “There is still solid interest in Robertson. And it’s always easier to trade an asset under contract as opposed to an RFA, which helped him sign.”
Expect Pacioretty news to come shortly. If the plan is to sign him to a contract, that could mean other moves in Toronto are also coming. Whether that’s demoting a player or making a trade isn’t clear.
