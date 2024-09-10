The Seattle Kraken and defenseman Adam Larsson are reportedly close to finalizing a four-year contract extension, according to insider reports. Elliotte Friedman has indicated that the deal will likely be valued at $5.25 million in average annual value (AAV), securing Larsson’s services through the 2027-28 season.

Larsson, who has been a key figure on the Kraken’s blue line since joining the team in 2021, will see a significant pay raise while still offering the team cap flexibility as the salary cap continues to rise. The defenseman has been a steady presence for Seattle, missing only one game since becoming a member of the expansion franchise. Larsson notched a career-high 33 points in the 2022-23 season and has been paired with Vince Dunn on the team’s top defensive unit.

However, despite his offensive contributions, Larsson’s defensive metrics declined in 2023-24. There are definitely going to be questions about his ability to live up to the deal as the seasons roll along. Still, Larsson remains a valuable asset to the Kraken as they continue to solidify their defensive core.

Larsson was originally signed by Seattle from the Edmonton Oilers during the 2021 expansion draft. He became their expansion pick from the team when Larsson chose to leave Edmonton for personal family reasons. His extension is the first he’s signed with the team, who also added Brandon Montour in free agency this year.

