Make No Mistake: Maple Leafs Easton Cowan Has Arrived

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan picked up two assists on Monday to help his London Knights remain undefeated at the Memorial Cup round-robin. Make no mistake, Cowan has arrived.

The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect was instrumental in the London Knights’ 5-4 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Monday night. He scored his first two points of the tournament by registering two big-time assists. His contributions helped the Knights improve to a 2-0-0-0 record in round-robin action.

Cowan Had a Rare Night When He Was Held Off the Score Sheet

After being held off the scoresheet in the team’s opening 4-0 tournament victory against the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Saturday, the OHL regular season and Playoff MVP helped set up the go-ahead goal in the second period. It took Cowan only nine seconds to score. He had the puck on his stick and skated end-to-end. He wove around Warriors forward Rilen Kovacevic. Quickly, he found Max McCue, who fed Sam O’Reilly for a dandy goal. That restored the Knights’s one-goal lead and put them in front 3-2.

Building on the momentum of a shorthanded goal by Landon Sim three minutes and 45 seconds later, Cowan and the Knights again made their lethal powerplay work. That goal extended their second-period lead to 5-2. The ‘Cowboy’ – Cowan’s nickname – showed his playmaking abilities by getting his assist on the game-winner.

Cowan Has Had a Junior Season for the Record Books

Selected by the Maple Leafs in the first round (28th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Cowan looked like his MVP self with another outstanding performance. Consequently, this win helped to lift his team to a crucial victory. Moreover, the win tied the Knights with their OHL counterparts, the Saginaw Spirit, at the top of the Memorial Cup standings.

Both OHL teams have defeated the WHL and QMJHL Champions. As a result, they will face off against each other on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET in the final game of the Memorial Cup round-robin. Furthermore, both teams have already secured a spot in the semifinals. The winner will gain a spot in the Memorial Cup Final.

