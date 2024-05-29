The Toronto Maple Leafs recently fired Sheldon Keefe and hired Craig Berube as their new head coach. Berube’s coaching style is expected to be more straightforward, physical, and defensive than Keefe’s. Known for demanding accountability from his players, Berube has a mixed coaching record in the NHL.

A Walk Through of Berube’s NHL Coaching Record

Berube’s head coaching career began with the Philadelphia Flyers, where he led the team to a 42-30-10 record in his first season (2013-14). The Flyers finished third in the Metropolitan Division but lost in the first round of the playoffs. The Flyers’ performance declined the following season, and Berube was fired.

He next took over as interim head coach of the St. Louis Blues in November 2018. Despite a poor start, the Blues had an incredible turnaround, posting a 31-9-6 record from January 1st to the end of the season and ultimately winning the Stanley Cup in 2019. The Blues continued their strong performance into the 2019/20 season, finishing first in the Central Division.

However, the Blues struggled in the 2020 postseason, losing all three round-robin games and getting eliminated in the first round by the Vancouver Canucks. The following season, the Blues made the playoffs but were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round. The 2021-22 season saw a slight rebound, with the Blues finishing third in the Central Division but again losing to the Avalanche in the second round. By the 2022-23 season, the Blues missed the playoffs entirely, and Berube was fired after a poor start to the 2023-24 season.

Craig Berube is the new Maple Leafs Head coach.

Berube’s coaching record is a mix of success and struggles, making his potential impact on the Maple Leafs uncertain. While he led the Blues to a remarkable Stanley Cup victory, his record shows inconsistency. It remains to be seen how he will fare with the Maple Leafs’ high-end talent.

Three Reasons the Jury Might Remain Out on Berube in Toronto

There are reasons the jury should likely remain out on Berube’s contributions to the Maple Leafs as their coach.

Reason One: Berube Has Had Inconsistent Performances

Berube’s coaching career can be divided into three distinct segments. His performance before January 1st, 2019, and after March 11th, 2020, shows a win percentage that falls short of what is typically needed to make the playoffs. Outside of a remarkable 14-month stretch, his overall win percentage is mediocre.

Reason Two: Berube Has Had Playoff Struggles

Besides the one successful playoff run that led to a Stanley Cup victory, Berube’s postseason record is less than stellar. His teams have often struggled in the playoffs. They collectively have a .344 win percentage outside of the 2019 run, indicating difficulties in high-pressure situations.

Reason Three: Berube’s Success Has Been Dependent on Specific Circumstances

Berube’s success in St. Louis was primarily tied to a unique set of circumstances. That includes the mid-season turnaround and the momentum that carried into the 2019 playoffs. Replicating this success with a different team under different conditions might prove challenging.

While Berube has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly during the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup run, his overall coaching record raises questions. The Maple Leafs will need to see which version of Berube they get and whether he can sustain success over a longer period.

