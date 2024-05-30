Amidst the buzz about Mitch Marner possibly leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs, let’s call that what it is—clickbait. Here’s betting that Marner suits up for the Maple Leafs next season and the seasons after. If he does, what will his legacy be with the team?

One reason I believe he’ll stay is his love for Toronto. Another reason is his ambition to become one of the greatest Maple Leafs players of all time—a goal well within his reach. Let’s examine his current point totals and explore what he could accomplish if he stays another four years.

Marner’s Rise Up the Maple Leafs All-Time Scoring Leader List

Marner’s career with the Maple Leafs has been impressive. He’s already among the franchise’s top scorers. Let’s explore where he stands by looking at the careers of some of the all-time greats.

Maple Leafs All-Time Leading Scorer #1: Mats Sundin

Mats Sundin leads the Maple Leafs’ all-time scoring with 987 points over 981 games. His 420 goals and 567 assists, along with a +99 plus/minus rating, solidify his status as a legend in Toronto. Sundin’s leadership and consistent performance made him an invaluable asset to the team, reflected in his 124 power-play and 79 game-winning goals. His impact is further highlighted by his average ice time of nearly 20 minutes per game.

Maple Leafs All-Time Leading Scorer #2: Darryl Sittler

Darryl Sittler is another legend in Maple Leafs history, with 916 points in 844 games. His 389 goals and 527 assists, combined with a +35 plus/minus rating, showcase his offensive prowess. Sittler was known for his ability to perform in crucial moments, with 120 power-play goals and 42 game-winning goals. His shooting percentage of 12.4% is a testament to his scoring efficiency.

Maple Leafs All-Time Leading Scorer #3: Dave Keon

Dave Keon’s legacy with the Maple Leafs is marked by his 858 points in 1,062 games. His 365 goals and 493 assists, coupled with a +139 plus/minus rating, reflect his well-rounded play. Keon’s ability to perform under pressure is evident from his 65 power-play and 63 game-winning goals. His shooting percentage of 10.2% underscores his reliability as a scorer throughout his career.

Maple Leafs All-Time Leading Scorer #4: Borje Salming

Borje Salming, a stalwart on defense, contributed significantly to the Maple Leafs’ success with 768 points in 1,099 games. His 148 goals and 620 assists, along with a +150 plus/minus rating, highlight his dual role as a defender and playmaker. Salming’s physical presence on the ice is evident from his 1,292 penalty minutes, while his 45 power-play and 13 game-winning goals emphasize his clutch performances.

Maple Leafs All-Time Leading Scorer #5: George Armstrong

George Armstrong’s career with the Maple Leafs saw him amass 713 points in 1,188 games. His 296 goals and 417 assists, paired with a +101 plus/minus rating, underscore his consistent contributions to the team. Armstrong’s leadership was crucial, reflected in his 64 power-play and 43 game-winning goals. His shooting percentage of 10.4% demonstrates his effectiveness as a scorer.

Maple Leafs All-Time Leading Scorer #6: Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews is Marner’s teammate and one of the current stars of the Maple Leafs. He has already made a significant impact with 649 points in 562 games. His 368 goals and 281 assists, along with a +140 plus/minus rating, highlight his offensive dominance. Matthews’ 94 power-play goals and 61 game-winning goals illustrate his ability to deliver in critical situations. His shooting percentage of 16.2% is remarkably high, showcasing his scoring efficiency. It could be that Matthews and Marner rise together up the Maple Leafs’ scoring board.

Maple Leafs All-Time Leading Scorer #7: Ron Ellis

Ron Ellis contributed 640 points in 1,034 games for the Maple Leafs, with 332 goals and 308 assists. His +74 plus/minus rating and 56 power-play goals reflect his consistent performance. Ellis’ 50 game-winning goals and 14.2% shooting percentage show his ability to come through in critical moments, making him a valuable player in Maple Leafs’ history.

Maple Leafs All-Time Leading Scorer #8: Mitch Marner

Marner, currently ranked 8th in all-time scoring for the Maple Leafs, has accumulated 639 points in 576 games. His 194 goals and 445 assists, combined with a +110 plus/minus rating, show his playmaking skills and offensive contributions. Marner’s 44 power-play and 30 game-winning goals underscore his ability to perform in key moments. With a shooting percentage of 13.0% and an average ice time of nearly 20 minutes per game, Marner has established himself as a critical component of the team’s success.

How Soon Before Marner Becomes the Maple Leafs All-Time Scoring Leader?

Forgetting for a moment Matthews’ rise on this list, to become the all-time leader in points, Marner must surpass Mats Sundin’s record of 987 points. Given Marner’s average of approximately 1.11 points per game, he could reach Sundin’s record in around 315 more games. Assuming he stays healthy and plays about 80 games per season, he would need under four more seasons to achieve this milestone. With consistent performance, Marner might soon become the Maple Leafs’ all-time points leader in the foreseeable future. It is within reach, provided he excels in his prime years.

As Marner continues his career, he has the potential to climb higher on the list of all-time Maple Leafs scorers. His consistent performance and significant contributions to the team’s offense make him a valuable asset and a player to watch as he further cements his legacy in Maple Leafs history.

