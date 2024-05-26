Perhaps It’s Time for Nick Robertson to Leave the Maple Leafs

Nick Robertson has always shown promise. However, a spate of injuries has limited his ability to demonstrate whether he can or cannot be successful in the NHL. A former Toronto Maple Leafs second-round pick, he finally had a season without injuries. In small minutes, he showed that his scoring ability had not waned.

Now, he could find himself in a numbers game at left wing. Known for his elite shooting, Robertson did fine playing bottom-six minutes. However, the argument has always been that his skill set might be underutilized in a bottom-six role. To maximize his potential, he’d need to be playing alongside offensive-minded forwards and seeing consistent power-play time.

However, former head coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t completely trust Robertson’s defensive awareness. That likely will become a red flag for a Craig Berube-coached team. However, you can bet that Robertson still holds significant value (as untapped as that potential might be) on the free agent market.

Robertson’s Journey: A Tale of Hanging in There

For many Maple Leafs fans, myself included, Robertson’s journey has been inspiring. From his premature birth and battling against the odds of survival to overcoming injuries during his career, Robertson’s stability of purpose has captured the interest of his supporters. His dedication is evident. During the challenging times of COVID-19, he stayed in Toronto, away from his family, and worked tirelessly to improve his game. He’s consistently demonstrated an unwavering determination to become a strong NHL player, often practicing alone on the ice.

Nick Robertson Toronto Maple Leafs NHL

As a fan, I love the guy. Now, although in an ideal world, it would be great if he just stayed in Toronto and became part of the team’s regular roster, it’s hard to know what to hope for regarding Robertson’s future. His hard work and tenacity deserve a solid chance, yet the reality of the Maple Leafs roster is that it is top-heavy with forwards and in need of defensemen. This situation presents a complex issue: should the team allow Robertson to walk?

Robertson’s contract expires at the end of June. While I wish he would get more ice time to show his game, that doesn’t seem likely to happen in Toronto. Despite his smaller frame, he has the dedication and skills to become an offensive star if given the right opportunities. I think he will be a solid NHL player.

The Robertson Dilemma: Leave or Stay?

The issue is whether Robertson should continue with the Maple Leafs if he isn’t being utilized much. Should the team allow him to walk so he can have a bigger role on another team? As both a Maple Leafs and a Robertson fan, the idea of him moving on brings mixed feelings. On one hand, I would be sad to see him play not wearing a Maple Leafs jersey. On the other hand, I would hope that a move might give him a chance to shine on a team where he could flourish. Ultimately, I want to see Robertson succeed, regardless of his jersey color or team name.

In the world of professional NHL hockey, tough choices are inevitable. As a fan, I wish for what’s best for Robertson. Whether he stays with the Maple Leafs or is moved to another team, I’d love to see Robertson’s fighting spirit push him to become a great player.

Here’s hoping for the best for this young player who embodies the kind of work ethic and resilience I prize personally.

