Celebrini’s Hat Trick Makes History: Challenging Hutson for Calder

San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini delivered a record-setting performance on Wednesday night, notching his first NHL hat trick and finishing with five points in an 8-7 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Celebrini became the first 18-year-old in franchise history to record a hat trick and set a new Sharks rookie record with five points in a single game. His historic night came in front of Make-A-Wish guest Luke Schumann, whose dream was to meet the young phenom.

With three goals and two assists, Celebrini raised his season totals to 24 goals and 62 points in 66 games, surpassing Pat Falloon’s 1991-92 rookie scoring mark of 59 points. He became the first No. 1 overall pick to record a hat trick in his rookie year since Auston Matthews in 2016.

Is Celebrini Challenging Lane Hutson for the Calder Trophy?

Even with the Sharks sitting last in the NHL standings (20-47-11), Celebrini’s rise has shined a bright light on the future of hockey in San Jose. Between Celebrini and Will Smith, it is clear the Sharks are a team that will be challenging in a couple of years’ time.

Macklin Celebrini scores hat trick in Sharks loss

Since Jan. 20, Celebrini leads all NHL rookies with 30 points in 30 games. Although Canadiens blueliner Lane Hutson remains the Calder Trophy front-runner with 64 points and a playoff push in Montreal, Celebrini’s case is getting harder to ignore.

He may not win the Calder, but the Sharks have found their franchise cornerstone—and Wednesday night, he made sure the rest of the hockey world knew it.

Next: Quinn Hughes Opens Up About Captaincy, Future With Canucks