Insider Talks Reality of an Offer Sheet For Matthew Knies

Hockey insider and TSN analyst Chris Johnston reports that despite rumors that Matthew Knies might be the target of an offer sheet this summer, it’s not a realistic threat.

Knies needs a new deal after this season, and speculation of an offer sheet is starting to pick up. Johnston notes the talk might be out there but says, “I don’t believe it’s really a threat.”

First, he notes that Knies has to want to sign an offer sheet, which he’s under the impression is not the case. “Matthews Knies himself is not really interested in entertaining an offer sheet,” says Johnston. He adds that neither Knies nor his agent is looking for an offer sheet from a team. If one comes, he might consider it, but it certainly isn’t something he’s banking on.

Matthew Knies Maple Leafs season

Second, the Toronto Maple Leafs have plenty of money to do what they need to do when it comes to signing their players this off-season. They have two big ticket items in Mitch Marner and Knies, but they should have room to sign both to extensions. Johnston notes, “I really believe the leaves are in a position to sign this player, and if he were to sign up for sheet, they likely match it.”

Offer Sheet Could Drive Up Knies’s Price

While Knies might not intend to leave the Maple Leafs on an offer sheet, the fact that he’s potentially a target for one gives him leverage in negotiations. It’s going to cost Toronto money to keep him in the fold, especially if he could realistically sign a seven-year, big-money deal with another team.

The Maple Leafs have to offer him at least something comparable.

