NHL News
Quinn Hughes Opens Up About Captaincy, Future With Canucks
Quinn Hughes talked about his future with the Vancouver Canucks and what might stop him from leaving the team when his contract expires.
Quinn Hughes isn’t ready to make any declarations about his long-term future with the Vancouver Canucks. That said, in a recent interview with Sportsnet, the team captain made it clear that he feels a deep sense of responsibility and feels “obligated” to help turn the franchise into a consistent winner.
“This team named me captain, and I feel obligated to be a successful team here,” Hughes said. “That weighs heavily on me; I want to do something here.”
As the article points out, Hughes, who is eligible to sign a contract extension as early as July 2026, didn’t make any promises about staying in Vancouver. That’s going to be a huge question in the city, with the coach (who the franchise is trying to lock in on a new deal) and other players considering Vancouver in free agency. If Hughes wants out, it changes everything.
The good news is that, even above his genuine care for the city, the organization, he feels a sense of responsibility to a team that put him in the situation he is now in. He seems eager to step up to the challenge that comes with trying to deliver the Canucks their first-ever Stanley Cup.
Canucks Better Not Take the Captaincy Away from Hughes
While the team likely wouldn’t consider it, Hughes’ comments suggest that being entrusted with the captaincy and tasked with leading the team to success is a major factor in keeping him committed to Vancouver. If the organization were ever to look in a different direction, it could signal a shift—and perhaps hint that Hughes’ sense of loyalty might begin to fade.
“Like, they made me captain. Are you going to do what you said you would do? Are you going to help the situation and make this a successful organization?” he said. “I definitely feel obligated… They entrusted me with that.”
While the speculation around his future will undoubtedly heat up over the next 15 months, Hughes’ mindset offers a bit of concern and encouraging signs for Canucks fans. His commitment to leadership and winning is admirable. However, if his obligation to the team is the main reason he’d stay with the Canucks, some might take that to mean it might be one of the only things keep him in Vancouver.
