Oilers Beat Blues 4-3: McDavid Returns, But Lose D-Man to LTIR

The Edmonton Oilers pulled off a dramatic 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Connor Brown scored his second goal of the game (the game-winner) with just 21 seconds remaining. Brown was the hero, but he got help from a returning Connor McDavid, who potted three assists. McDavid’s return was an unexpected surprise revealed just minutes before the game.

McDavid, who was not expected to play after missing the last eight games, joined the Oilers’ lineup and didn’t miss a beat. His three assists got him second-star of the game honors, but fans were more excited about how much he was flying around and how good he looked following an injury.

McDavid Was Flying, But the Oilers Were Still Shorthanded

Depth scoring was critical in this one. Brown led the way with two goals, while Viktor Arvidsson continued his strong stretch with his fourth goal in the last six games. Vasily Podkolzin also chipped in with a goal. Calvin Pickard held the fort in net, making 23 saves to improve to 21-9-1 on the season. Noah Philp dressed as an emergency call-up.

McDavid Oilers and coach Kris Knoblauch

The Oilers’ blue line was tested after Jake Walman was scratched late and John Klingberg was officially placed on long-term injured reserve. With just five defensemen dressed, Brett Kulak logged over 29 minutes of ice time, while Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard each topped 28 minutes. Their heavy workload helped hold off a dangerous Blues forward group.

The #Oilers have placed defenceman John Klingberg on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). pic.twitter.com/gnMfNSmx1b — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 10, 2025

Klingberg’s move to LTIR brings what looks like an unfortunate end to a short and unsuccessful stint in Edmonton. The Oilers took a chance on the veteran, but injuries prevented him from making an impact and ultimately cost the team cap flexibility at the trade deadline.

Adding to the chaos, Blues goalie Jordan Binnington once again made headlines for the wrong reasons, throwing a punch at Corey Perry late in the game after allowing the go-ahead goal. Binnington is the kind of player a team can get on tilt and Edmonton was able to do so.

While the team picked up two points, they didn’t officially clinch a playoff spot as Calgary also earned a point in their game on Wednesday. Edmonton will get the chance to nail down that playoff spot with a win on Friday.

Next: Is Yzerman’s Time Up as Red Wings’ General Manager?