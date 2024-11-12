Penguins Open to Any and All Trades But Crosby, Per Report

Kyle Dubas, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ president of hockey operations and general manager, appears ready to shake up his roster. According to Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports, Dubas has made it clear to other teams that everyone on the Penguins’ roster is available for trade—except for Sidney Crosby.
After the beating laid on the Penguins at the hands of the Dallas Stars, perhaps few should be surprised.
Per the report, the focus of any upcoming deals will be on acquiring established NHL players rather than future draft picks. Dubas remains committed to winning with Crosby still in the lineup. Once Crosby is done with the organization as a player, speculation is that a full rebuild might begin.
Dubas has emphasized that currently, there are no plans for a complete rebuild, staying true to the promise made to Crosby over the summer. However, the lack of success on the ice and progress in contract talks with notable pending free agent Marcus Pettersson off it signals that all options are on the table. Pettersson’s desire to stay in Pittsburgh is known, but Dubas is putting everything in play for potential trades.
Who Might Other Teams Actually Trade for with the Penguins?
Despite Crosby being untouchable, it’s unlikely several other big names are going anywhere. For some, they don’t want to. Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust are among those who have a preference to stay and control what their future brings. Someone like Erik Karlsson — who might be open to moving on — has a full no-movement clause and a massive salary. Karlsson could theoretically waive his clause but his $10 million cap hit is a big hurdle.
Monday’s disastrous loss to the Dallas Stars was a wake-up call. All eyes are on Dubas to see how he reacts or overreacts.
