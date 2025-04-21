Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Dodging NHL By Sitting Kane?: Game 1 Roster vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers Game 1 roster has several returning players, but not Evander Kane. Are the Oilers dodging the NHL?
According to several sources, confirmed on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers have essentially finalized their lineup ahead of Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings. Stuart Skinner officially gets the start, while head coach Kris Knoblauch also confirmed a handful of players will be out of the lineup, including Evander Kane, Mattias Ekholm, and Troy Stecher.
The good news is that Brett Kulak returns to the lineup after missing time to be with his family following the birth of his second daughter, Skyler Brooklyn Kulak. His presence should bring stability to a defensive group that needed some experience without Ekholm. Jake Walman is also back in. The bad news is that the team will still be without John Klingberg, who remains sidelined with a long-term injury. Josh Brown will get some time, while his minutes might be limited.
Up front, forward Trent Frederic remains a game-time decision due to a high ankle sprain. Notably, Frederic was off the ice during the morning skate while Kasperi Kapanen remained on, suggesting the Oilers may be leaning toward a third line that includes Skinner, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Frederic. If he’s healthy enough to go, that’s a big return for the Oilers.
Evander Kane Remains Out… But Why?
Evander Kane will also miss the series opener due to injury, and there are some questions about what is holding up his return. World Hockey Report cited Elliotte Friedman’s comments from the 32 Thoughts podcast that both Evander Kane and Gabriel Landeskog aren’t playing early in their respective series because the league is going after teams now for LTIR violations. If true, that could explain why Edmonton is sitting Kane for Game 1, but he could be ready for Game 2.
Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM MT in Los Angeles, where the Oilers hope some returning key pieces will give them an early edge in the best-of-seven series.
Next: Canucks Decline Coach Option on Rick Tocchet, Make Huge Offer
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 minutes ago
Oilers Dodging NHL By Sitting Kane?: Game 1 Roster vs. Kings
The Edmonton Oilers Game 1 roster has several returning players, but not Evander Kane....
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 hours ago
Will Larkin Remarks on Red Wings’ Trade Deadline Lead to Move?
Dylan Larkin wasn't shy about calling out the Detroit Red Wings for a lack...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Marner and Maple Leafs Make a Statement in Game 1 Rout Over Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the Ottawa Senators in Game 1, winning 6-2. Here...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Charles Barkley Picks Oilers in All-Canadian Stanley Cup Final
NBA legend Charles Barkley has predicted an all-Canadian final for the Stanley Cup playoffs,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Get Help on Defense for Game 1 vs. Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Sunday that veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is expected to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Could Get Boost on Blue Line and Up Front for Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers could be getting reinforcements at forward and on the blue line...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Make Surprising Blue Line Decision for Game 1 vs. Kings
The Edmonton ilers appear to be going with Josh Brown over Cam Dineen and...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Ducks “Need a Change”, Fire Greg Cronin as Head Coach
The Anaheim Ducks have fired head coach Greg Cronin after a 62-87-15 and a...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Wild Have Potential to Upset Golden Knights Big Time
Minnesota is ready to battle with Vegas. The Wild look to be a potential...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Several Oilers Return and Set for Game 1 vs. Kings
Several injured Edmonton Oilers players were back on the ice Friday and sound ready...